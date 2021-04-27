Lake Street Dive's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Premieres Today on NPR Music

Today, Lake Street Dive's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert premieres on NPR Music; watch/share it below. Recorded at Pete's Candy Store in Brooklyn, the intimate performance includes renditions of "Hypotheticals," "Same Old News,"

"Anymore" and "Making Do," all of which are on their latest album Obviously.

The new record debuted at #5 on Billboard's Top Albums chart while also delivering career best chart peaks at #1 on Americana/Folk, #2 on Current Rock Albums and #2 on Current Alternative Albums charts. In addition, lead single "Hypotheticals" is currently Top 5 at AAA and #1 at Non-Commercial Radio, marking career highs for the band.

The band recently sold out their September 26 headline performance at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and are slated to perform a two-night run at New Haven's Westville Music Bowl in June. See below for the full tour schedule, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Over the past few months, the band has performed on the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions."

