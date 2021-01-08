Laine Hardy's Smokey 'Swingin'' Honors Country Great John Anderson

Laine Hardy had no trouble finding the swampy shuffle that drives "Swingin'," John Anderson's hit song from 1983. The American Idol winner and current Taste of Country RISER chose this iconic country standard as his cover and the song that closes his three-month run as ToC's premier artist to watch.

Harmonica fills and double solos punctuate a performance that illustrates not only Laine Hardy the singer, but also the talented band leader from Livingston, La. Any recreation of "Swingin'" relies on one taking full ownership of the story of Charlotte Johnson. Hardy sings it like he grew up right down the street from her.

A native of Livingston, Louisiana (pop. 2,000) Laine Hardy was six when he picked up his first guitar and later joined his brother playing in local clubs and bars for upwards of six hours a night, inspired by artists ranging from Morgan Wallen to Luke Combs and Elvis Presley to Mark Broussard. After winning American Idol in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and touring, headlining shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Sacramento, Minneapolis, Lexington and more. Laine's 2020 "Ground I Grew Up On" virtual tour, made over 15 online stops to date, with views at 2 Million and counting, with plans to continue into 2021.

While Louisiana is home, Nashville is where he is destined to be. There he met producer Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) and the pair went to work on several new sides releasing in 2020. His new single, "Tiny Town" (Michael Tyler) was released on July 10, and tracks "Ground I Grew Up On" (Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers) and "Let There Be Country" (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nichols) were released April 10 on Buena Vista Records / Industrial Media's 19 Recordings, earning Laine a Taste of Country RISER designation. The new songs tell the stories of Laine's childhood on the bayou where on an average day you'll find him fishing, riding his four wheeler, spending time with his family, dogs, and feasting on jambalaya or his Korean grandmother's homemade kimchi.

Laine released his take on the Christmas classic, "Please Come Home For Christmas" on September 18, as well as brand-new track "Other LA" on Oct 9. The song is written by Laine with Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan and Dan Isbell.

