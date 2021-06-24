Laine Hardy To Headline Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Rising Country star and American Idol winner Laine Hardy is hitting the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Kicking off on July 22, Laine will headline shows coast to coast spanning the fall, joined on select dates by Chris Bandi, Kylie Frey, Wyatt McCubbin, and Nick Walsh. Tickets for The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Laine Hardy go on sale July 1. Visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information.Rising Country star and American Idol winner Laine Hardy is hitting the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Kicking off on July 22, Laine will headline shows coast to coast spanning the fall, joined on select dates by Chris Bandi, Kylie Frey, Wyatt McCubbin, and Nick Walsh. Tickets for The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Laine Hardy go on sale July 1. Visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Laine Hardy

07.22.21 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork

07.23.21 Harrisburg, PA HMAC

09.16.21 Fort Wayne, IN Piere's *%

09.22.21 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere +

09.24.21 Morgantown, WV Metropolitan Theatre*#

09.25.21 Warrendale, PA Jergel's *%

09.30.21 Kearney, NE Joe's Honky Tonk *+

10.01.21 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose *+

10.02.21 Cheyenne, WY Outlaw Saloon *#

10.03.21 Billings, MT Pub Station *#

10.07.21 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall +

10.08.21 Chattanooga, TN The Signal +

10.21.21 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot *+

10.28.21 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue *%+

10.29.21 Medina, OH Thirsty Cowboys *%+

10.30.21 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation *%+

11.04.21 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre *+

11.05.21 Sanford, FL The Barn *+

11.06.21 Middleburg, FL Southern Social

11.09.21 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre *+

11.11.21 Foxborough, MA Six Strings Grill & Stage *+

11.12.21 New Haven, CT Toad's Place *+

11.13.21 Rutland, VT The Paramount Theatre *+

11.14.21 Portland, ME Aura +

11.20.21 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Spa

* w/ Chris Bandi

+ w/ Kylie Frey

% w/ Wyatt McCubbin

# w/ Nick Walsh

"I can't wait to head out on tour in the fall and play some brand new music for everyone," says Laine. "Really excited to be hitting the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. It's going to be a blast!"

Laine joins previous headlining alumni of the tastemaker concert series, including Lindsay Ell, Bones UK, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, The Chainsmokers, Mike Shinoda, Cole Swindell, Larkin Poe and many others. Since its inception in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has grown into the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, showcasing the hottest breakthrough artists on groundbreaking nationwide tours.

To celebrate the news, Laine is releasing an acoustic version of his brand-new single, "Memorize You," which fans can stream and/or download on all platforms starting tomorrow, June 25! The feel-good summertime groove is written by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes and Steven Dale Jones, and produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett). Watch the beachy official music video for "Memorize You," which has racked up over 4 million views, HERE.