Lady Gaga Presents THE CHROMATICA BALL

Lady Gaga will hit the road this summer with The Chromatica Ball Tour, a special 6-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances. The highly-anticipated shows will kick off July 24th in Paris at Stade de France followed by stadium engagements in London on July 30th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Boston August 5th at Fenway Park; Toronto August 9th at The Rogers Centre; Chicago August 14th at Wrigley Field; and East Rutherford August 19th at MetLife Stadium. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

General Tickets for Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball go on sale starting Friday, March 13th in Paris, London, and Toronto and Monday, March 16th in Boston, Chicago and E. Rutherford (NY). Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more. For VIP Package information, visit www.vipnation.com and for all tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.com. Additional market specific pre-sale and on sale information below.

Citi is the official credit card for Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball in Chicago, Boston, and E. Rutherford and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can register now through Saturday, March 7th at 11:59PM ET to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Tuesday, March 10th at 10AM and will continue through Thursday, March 12th at 5PM. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan visit: http://citientertainment.com.

Additionally, fans may register now through Saturday, March 7th at 11:59PM ET at https://concerts.livenation.com/ladygaga to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan presale staring Friday, March 13th at 10AM through Saturday, March 14th at 5:00PM. General Sales for all fans begin Monday, March 16th at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Every North American ticket includes a CD of Lady Gaga's upcoming release Chromatica in stores April 10th on Interscope Records.

For all shows in the U.S., $1.00 from each ticket sold shall be donated to Born This Way Foundation. Founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, Born This Way Foundation is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world. We work with young people to build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of "Stupid Love," the first single off her highly anticipated sixth studio album, which skyrocketed to number 1 and garnered rave reviews. Listen here and watch the video here.

LADY GAGA presents THE CHROMATICA BALL TOUR

July 24 Paris, France Stade de France

July 30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Aug. 09 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Aug. 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug. 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium





