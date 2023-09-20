LOWERTOWN Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Bline'

Lowertown have announced their new EP Skin of My Teeth, out October 27th, and shared lead single “Bline,” which Olivia Osby explains is “a song about insecurity, rejection, and old baggage inspired by my experiences of first moving to New York and London when I was 18-20 years old.”

The song opens with a glitchy, haunting refrain from bandmate Avsha Weinberg before breaking into a taut drum & bass groove. Watch the grainy video below, which finds the duo clad in erie masks steeped in Harmony Korine aesthetics. The new EP is the band's first independent release since signing to Dirty Hit in 2020.

“Things are gonna be just a little bit different with how we approach music—this is the first time in our lives where we feel a little bit settled-in and self-assured,” they explain.

Lowertown formed in 2018, where Osby and Weinberg met as highschool classmates, bonding over a shared love of lo-fi indie. They quickly signed to Dirty Hit, embarking on tours with Wet Leg, Porches, and their friends & label mates beabadoobee.

On the band's latest EP, Skin of My Teeth, they continue to sharpen their hooks without losing the idiosyncratic charm that’s made them so compelling. Lowertown performs tonight at Baby’s All Right in New York as part of their currently underway East Coast Headline tour. Next month, they’ll head to Europe where they’ll support Wednesday.

Tour Dates:

Click Here

9/20 - NYC @ Baby's All Right

9/21 - Boston @ Rockwood Music Hall

9/22 - New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

10/20 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/21 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/25 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere *

10/28 - London, UK @ Mirrors Festival

10/29 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

10/30 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

11/1 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn *

11/2 - Zurich, - Bogen F *

11/3 - Luxembourg - Rotondes *

11/5 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds *

11/6 - Manchester, UK - Band on the Wall *

11/7 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand *

11/10 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club *

* supporting Wednesday

Photo by Martin Garcia