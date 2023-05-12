LØLØ Shares New Single 'omg'  ​  ​ ﻿

Pop-punk heavyweight LØLØ shares her latest single "omg". The visceral track is a no holds barred glimpse into the way LØLØ experiences some of her own lowest moments.

Vulnerable, rebellious, and packed with authentic energy, "omg" is emotionally exhibitionist in the best way. In the mind bending clip LØLØ experiences a burst of different realities (evocative of a pop-punk Everything Everywhere All at Once) that perfectly align with the track's frenetic beat.

Opening with a peaceful acoustic guitar, LØLØ takes a softer approach on the verses of "omg". The juxtaposition of delicate instrumentals against the harsh imagery of LØLØ's own intrusive thoughts sets the scene for the track's explosive chorus. Bursting into life with intense guitar riffs and resounding percussion, the chorus of "omg" holds nothing back. LØLØ's powerful vocals create a rollercoaster of excitement and anxiety as she rides a wave of highs and lows.

LØLØ says this about the new track:

"'omg' was written by blurting out a bunch of intrusive thoughts. The song aims to capture what the hell is going on inside my head at any given moment. I wanted the production to match the extreme highs and lows of feeling okay, and then really NOT okay only a moment later. The feelings of being lost in a dream and then feeling like the biggest failure to grace this earth a second later. Of happiness & awesomeness, and of disappointment & insecurity. Buckle in & enjoy the ride. XOXO"

The music video for "omg" is trippy and cheeky, perfectly playing upon the track's chaotic energy. LØLØ's intrusive thoughts are personified in the form of a massive, mascot-like orange fish, who acts as both a guide and companion for LØLØ as she delves deeper into her own mental spiral.

"omg" comes ahead of LØLØ's tour with Sueco in the UK/EU following her first time playing Slam Dunk Festival (Enter Shikari, The Offspring, PVRIS, Yellowcard, and more) on May 27th and 28th. The song comes on the heels of the gritty, breakup duet "5,6,7,8 (feat. girlfriends)", with lead singer Travis Mills (MTV, Apple Music) joining LØLØ on vocals for the anthemic track. Both rebellious and cathartic, "5,6,7,8" is a satisfying 'f you' to every relationship that has fallen apart despite the best efforts of the people still inside them.

2022 was a massive year for LØLØ. She released her EP debbie downer featuring the addictive hit "u turn me on (but u give me depression)" and the successful collaboration "debbie downer" with Maggie Lindemann.

On the Sad Summer Festival tour, LØLØ performed alongside Mayday Parade, Neck Deep, and Waterparks before taking the stage at Lollapalooza. She also collaborated with Simple Plan on the 20th anniversary re-release of their smash hit "I'm Just A Kid". This spring she will play Slam Dunk Festival in the UK on May 27th and 28th.

Born and raised in Toronto and now calling LA home, LØLØ has become an undeniable presence in the pop-punk genre. The singer-songwriter has created a striking presence both online and on stage with her effortlessly cool attitude and sharp lyricism. In 2020, LØLØ created a buzz on TikTok where she reimagined music's biggest hits.

Putting her adept lyrical skills to use, she rewrote verses from the opposite perspective of the song's subject, while still maintaining the original integrity of each song's tempo and rhyme scheme. Most notably, her take on Taylor Swift's "Betty" from "Betty's perspective" caught the attention of Swifties and went viral on the platform.

In late 2021, LØLØ released her electric EP "overkill," which came directly on the heels of her 36-stop US tour with pop-punk titans New Found Glory and Less Than Jake. LØLØ has been compared to Paramore and Avril Lavigne by Billboard, as well as receiving critical acclaim from Paper Magazine, MTV, Kerrang!, American Songwriter, Ones to Watch, Alternative Press, and many more.

People Magazine called her an "Emerging Artist making their mark in music" and to date she's amassed over 35 million streams on Spotify with her numbers continuing to climb exponentially. LØLØ is on the brink of superstardom, so stay tuned as there's much more to come.

TOUR DATES:

May 27 & 28: Leeds @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 29: London @ Underworld

May 31: Paris @ La Maroquinerie

June 1: Antwerp @ Trix Club

June 2: Cologne @ Buergerhaus Stollwerck

June 3: Frankfurt @ Zoom

June 5: Vienna @ Flex

June 7: Munich @ Strom

June 8: Berlin @ Hole 44

June 10: Warsaw @ Hydrozagadka

Photo Credit: Calum Walker Hutchinson