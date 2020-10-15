LISTEN: Rama Gu Debuts New Single 'Viscera Pt. II'

Following the launch of the album version of NPR Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf favorite track 'Good Egg.'

Following the launch of the album version of NPR Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf favorite track "Good Egg" as the lead single off his upcoming debut record, The Garden, indie-pop wonder Rama Gu has unveiled "Viscera, Pt. II," alongside an accompanying music video for 2nd single off the project's soon to be released LP.



Unlike the majority of Rama Gu's lyrically centric material, "Viscera, Pt. II" is essentially an instrumental track, though none the less gorgeous with its twinkling textures of plucked guitars and playfully lush instrumental arrangements.

Directed and choreographed by Joshua Chang, the line dancing video for "Viscera, Pt.II" is as beautiful as it is decidedly tongue-in-cheek, not unlike the lyrical musings of Rama Gu songwriter, Anders Kapur. Even without words attached, Rama Gu's distinct wit shines through.



You can watch the music video for "Viscera Pt. II" below. Ahead of its November 6th release date, you can preorder The Garden via the Rama Gu Bandcamp page.

Watch the video here:

