LILLIAN AXE Names Keith Long as New Bassist, Preps New Album

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LILLIAN AXE has checked in with an update on their long-awaited forthcoming new studio album, which will be released on BraveWords Records in early 2027. The long-running New Orleans, Louisiana-based band, which rose to fame with such albums like Lillian Axe, Love + War, Poetic Justice and Psychoschizophrenia, has also announced that their new bass player is Keith Long.

Lillian Axe leader Steve Blaze talks about their new bass player: 'When the situation arose that we would need to be getting a new bass player, I went to my trusted circle of friends. I had four different people tell me about Keith. Keith has been a well respected player in the Texas area for years. I had heard his name before, but never really looked any deeper because we weren't in this situation. He came to the first rehearsal andkilled it. He is such a pro. In every aspect, from attitude to preparation to experience, he was amazing. We are very happy to have him as part of the family.'

Steve continues with an update on the new album: 'We are finally in the mixing mode! After spending the last year and a half recording our new album, we are in the final home stretch. It has been a remarkably creative process, once again exploring and going beyond our boundaries. The band was so focused and transfixed on what we were creating. Once again, we went far outside the box, as we did with From Womb to Tomb.

We are almost finished with the artwork, and we are enthralled with the way everything is morphing. We are very happy about our new label, BraveWords Records, and are looking forward to this release. I feel we have taken that next leap into the next phase of our journey, and I feel we captured the epic power we were searching for—even more so than we thought we could. I am very proud of these guys.'

About Lillian Axe

Lillian Axe is a million-selling dramatic hard rock band orchestrating a comeback with their latest album 'From Womb To Tomb' and extensive tour dates which included their return to Europe for the first time in years. The album reached number 28 on the Billboard on the Hard Rock Album chart and has been touted as the band's magnum opus. In 2010, they became the first-ever hard rock act inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. In November, 2021, Steve Blaze was inducted for the second time for his individual accomplishments as a guitarist and songwriter, which include multiple TV and film soundtracks and appearances, sessions for major artists, and nine years as guitarist for legendary rockers Angel. In 2017, Lillian Axe was awarded the Jackson Indie Music Ikon Award for their musical contribution to the Mississippi music scene for the last 30 years. Since releasing their debut album in 1988, the band has toured with icons such as Alice Cooper, RATT, Accept and many others, as well as rocking hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide at major festivals such as Sweden Rock, Firefest, M3 and Rocklahoma.

About BraveWords Records

BraveWords Records has released albums by Crimson Glory, Alcatrazz, Bangalore Choir, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Storm Force Airforce, Phil Soussan, Colin Peterik and a new Alcatrazz studio album.

There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built the ultimate home for an artist that will take you where you want to be. Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of a project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues its never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination. BraveWords will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video streams.

For nearly 30 years, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet.

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