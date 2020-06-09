LIKE IT LIKE THAT (A MI ME GUSTA ASI) Set for Vinyl Reissue

Craft Latino, the Latin repertoire arm of Craft Recordings, is proud to present a vinyl reissue out July 31st, of I Like It Like That (A Mi Me Gusta Así), widely considered the most iconic boogaloo album of all time.

Released by Alegre Records in 1967, this was the fifth album by pianist and bandleader Pete Rodriguez. Marking the heyday of the boogaloo movement in New York, the title track became the genre's anthem and one of the most iconic dance hits in the history of Latin American music. "I Like It Like That" was sampled and served as the basis for the global mega-hit "I Like It," released in 2018 by Cardi B with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Offering seven tracks brimming with Afro-Caribbean flavor, I Like It Like That is a seamless album, ideal for a deep listening experience on vinyl. From the irresistible groove of the title track and the jazzy urgency of the instrumental "Pete's Madness" to Rodriguez's gorgeous piano solo on "El Hueso" and the reckless danceability of "Micaela," this is an LP that goes beyond the confines of boogaloo, delving into Latin jazz, salsa and cha cha cha.

This new edition of I Like It Like That boasts all-analog mastering from the original tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio. The 180-gram vinyl has been manufactured at Memphis Record Pressing. The reissue will be accompanied by a brand-new music video for the title track, to be released later this month, featuring archival footage from the New York Latin music scene in the '60s. On June 19th, Craft Latino will also release a remix of "I Like It Like That" by DJ Uproot Andy, which updates the original's timeless mystique through the use of contemporary beats to create a rump shakin' dance floor burner. Fania also featured Pete Rodriguez and other boogaloo artists in a new playlist, Boogaloo - Fania Essentials, now available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

TRACK LISTING

Side A

1. I Like It (I Like It Like That)

2. El Hueso

3. Pete's Madness

Side B

1. Micaela

2. 3 And 1

3. Si Quieres Bailar

4. Soy El Rey

