LIGHTNING BUG Shares New Song/Video for 'September Song, pt. ii'

Today Lightning Bug--the project of musicians and friends Audrey Kang, Kevin Copeland, Logan Miley, Dane Hagen and Vincent Puleo-- have shared a stunning video for "September Song, pt. ii," an enchanting new single from their recently announced third album, A Color of the Sky. A song meant to embody the crisp clarity brought on by the transition to Fall, "September Song, pt. ii" feels as much like a vivid portrait of the changing seasons as it does a cathartic psychedelic experience with Kang's hushed vocals against a rush of pattering drums and finger-plucked guitar.

Written, choreographed and directed by Sarah Bolander, the video for "September Song, pt. ii" was filmed on a small island off of the coast of Maine and features emotive performances from both Kang and Bolander. Watch the video for "September Song, pt. ii" HERE, read Audrey Kang's interview with The FADER HERE and read more about the song below.

Of the song, Kang says: "In summer of 2018 I spent about a month camping alone on this cliff on a small island in the Baltic Sea. There where I was in the north off the coast of Stockholm, the sun was setting insanely late, like at 11pm and it took hours longer than normal. So I'd watch it disappear, this glowing orb sink into the sea every night to the point where I felt kind of insane, like I was hallucinating...and I started reliving memories but they felt like they were right before me and then I felt confused, was I reliving memories, or seeing into the future? I kept thinking to myself, each end is a beginning, each end is a beginning. So this surreal experience with time lay dormant in me, and then an entire year later, I was camping in the PNW, also on the shore, and I watched the sun sink into the sea, and suddenly those sunsets from Sweden rippled through me again very vividly. And when I came back to New York, I wrote this song.

A Color of the Sky is an album of many firsts: the band's first album with their new label home, Fat Possum, the band's first time recording together as a live band, and the first time Lightning Bug, initially a three-piece, is rounded out by Hagen and Puleo as full-time band members. Recorded in a rundown home-turned makeshift studio in the Catskills, A Color of the Sky finds Lightning Bug sounding more organic, dynamic and lush than ever, while also finding the band's songwriter Audrey Kang sounding bolder than before. Pre-order A Color of the Sky, out June 25th on Fat Possum HERE.

In the third week of August 2019, along the windy coastline of southern Washington, musician and singer Audrey Kang arrived at a festival of kites. She made the stop during a trek across the Pacific Northwest, where she camped, hiked, surfed, and wandered alone in the area's lush natural reserves. "I get a lot of inspiration from nature," she says. "If I look at the sky and do a lot of nothing in nature alone-I don't know. The songs just come." The trip followed a series of endings in her life-work, love, relationships-that felt like an upheaval. Yet Audrey found peace and contentment there on the coast. "I really didn't know what my life was going to look like," she remembers. "But at the kite festival, I knew that each day I'd see a lot of beautiful kites, and each evening I'd watch the sunset and sleep on the beach. I felt like nothing could hurt me."

What Audrey experienced during that trip, what she realized while watching the kites, would plant the seeds for A Color of the Sky, the third album by her band Lightning Bug. A record equally about quiet introspection and broad existential questions, A Color of the Sky reflects the journey of its songwriter emerging from intense self-doubt to find herself changed. "I trusted no one, and was very unhappy with who I was," Audrey shares. "The key shift in my psyche was the realization that I was the sole person responsible for my life and happiness. That life holds no more and no less than the very purpose you give it yourself."

Unsurprisingly for an album about transforming one's inner world, A Color of the Sky follows after Lightning Bug's outer world changed as well. Their 2019 album October Song caught the attention of longstanding indie label Fat Possum, who reissued the LP and signed the band onto their roster. Audrey and her collaborators, Kevin Copeland (guitar, vocals) and Logan Miley (engineer, synths, textures), also added new members to their live band, who joined them in recording for the first time. Along with Dane Hagen (drums) and Vincent Puleo (bass), Lightning Bug turned a rundown old house in the Catskills into a makeshift studio. But despite the new surroundings and opportunities, some things didn't change at all. "We stuck to the same DIY, our-own-world approach as previous records," Audrey elaborates on their recording process. Which seems abundantly clear listening to A Color of the Sky. This isn't a young band searching for its identity, but rather a cohesive group of artists honing their sound to perfection.

Lightning Bug recording together as a live band helped make A Color of the Sky feel more organic, dynamic, and full than their previous albums. It also enhanced Audrey's newfound sense of clarity and confidence in her songwriting. "Songs in the past sometimes felt muddled, or I felt lost where to take them," she elaborates. "But for this one, each song felt like a whole entity from conception." The change is undeniable. Her voice is more pronounced than ever, the arrangements streamlined, the messages more palpable-all in service of an immersive emotional resonance. "I want listeners to explore their own interior worlds," she concludes. "It's about learning to trust yourself, about being deeply honest with yourself, and about how self-acceptance yields a selfless form of love."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Ingmar Chen