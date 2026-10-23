LETTUCE Releases New Single 'Lightning Bugger' With 7-Inch Vinyl

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GRAMMY-nominated future funk band LETTUCE brings their one-of-a-kind musical electricity to 'Lightning Bugger,' a soulful, R&B-infused new single written primarily by bassist Erick 'Maverick' Coomes. Opening with a commanding horn introduction, the track leads a special 7-inch vinyl release which will also feature another brand new song 'M.O.T.N.S.' ('Meters of the New School'). Preorders are open now and the 7-inch will ship on December 18th, the date 'M.O.T.N.S' is released.

'Lightning is one of the most spectacular events to view in all of nature, which reminds me of our shows. Lightning bugs are super cool too,' says Coomes.

That mix of wonder and humor gives 'Lightning Bugger' its spark alongside the on-stage musical electricity Lettuce is renowned for bringing to their live performances. The horns announce themselves up front, setting the tone for a groove rooted in the band's deep affinity for soul and R&B. For Coomes, the natural phenomenon behind the song also carries a more personal reminder to stay present.

'Life is not to be taken for granted. Every instant and every moment is a miracle. The lightning reminds us of the quickness and fleeting nature of time. It puts into perspective with a flash the delicacy of each moment and reminds us to cherish and value our friends, family and ourselves,' he shares.

'Lightning Bugger' lands as Lettuce wraps up its extensive Cook Tour, carrying that momentum into new music and collaborative offerings outside of the stage. The band also recently launched Lettuce Crush Vol. 2, a limited wine collection featuring a Columbia Gorge Chardonnay and Columbia Valley Sangiovese made in partnership with Graham Markel of Buona Notte Wines. Distributed by Benny & Zoid Selections, the established wine distribution company founded by Lettuce horn players Eric 'Benny' Bloom and Ryan Zoidis, the collection reflects the band's shared enthusiasm for food, wine, and gathering around a table. Fans can order the new wine at lettucefunk.com as well as receive exclusive discounts via the band's own direct-to-fan community Lettuce World at volume.com/lettuce.

Lettuce will wrap up 2026 with two New Years Eve shows at Miami Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach, FL on December 31, 2026 and January 1, 2027.

For more information and to purchase tickets to all shows, visit lettucefunk.com.

Photo Credit: Fumihiko Ikemoto









Photo Credit: Fumihiko Ikemoto

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