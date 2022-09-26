Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LESS KILLJOY Releases New Single 'My Parade'

LESS KILLJOY Releases New Single 'My Parade'

LESS KILLJOY will continue to release new music in coming months.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

LESS KILLJOY releases new single "My Parade" is out everywhere and we'd love to get something set up with you!

Receiving humbling praise from the likes of Earmilk, Record of the Day and Ones to Watch, we can expect a lot more from LESS KILLJOY in coming months...

As an artist LESS KILLJOY really only has one wish "I hope my music will speak for itself because for real, that's the only way I know how to express myself and interact with humans and there's a lot I want to say".

Her latest track "My Parade" is an energetic alt-pop track featuring quirky guitars and fuzzy 808 bass and drums that will rattle everything every part of your car loose. "My Parade" is the second offering from her forthcoming debut EP titled Pink Grenade. LESS KILLJOY has a sound all her own calling it "alt-hop, lo-fi, shoegaze indie punk. Who needs a genre right?"

Inspired by a search for happiness for herself and everyone around her, "My Parade" shines with a bratty and boisterous vocal energy, dreamy synthesizers, lo fi guitar loops and in your face drums. "Maybe one day Kenny Beats will hear my s". That said, you can expect an overload of honesty from LESS KILLJOY. She talks about feeling underestimated and judged by the people around her and throwing it back in their faces. Happy people don't bring you down, they encourage you, they support you...As she sings in the hook of "My Parade" - it's the miserable that always "RAIN ON YOUR PARADE".

Through sharing her experience, LESS KILLJOY hopes to build a community of people who feel safe around one another, despite their race, gender, sexuality, age, or socioeconomic status, her raw honesty and true passion for inclusivity makes her one to watch. Having received humbling praise from the likes of Earmilk, Record of the Day and Ones to Watch, you can expect a lot more from this exciting new Toronto talent.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the PandemicInterview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the Pandemic
September 23, 2022

BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt to discuss what audiences can expect from the new tour, the difference between performing for concert audiences opposed to musical theatre audiences, and what he's most looking forward to when taking on the role of Leo Frank in the upcoming City Center production of Parade.
Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'
September 23, 2022

Following 2020s debut album Mercury Transit, Taylor Young Band has embarked on an interstellar journey of discovery. Powered by new instrumentation, new arrangements, and Taylor’s trademark disarming earnestness, “Belong Together” propels an artist grounded in the roots of Americana to the swirling mist beyond the stars.
Broadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This FallBroadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This Fall
September 23, 2022

The upcoming fall television season features an exciting lineup of Broadway stars starring in new and returning television series. From Skylar Astin's new CBS series So Help Me Todd to newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph returning for the second season of Abbott Elementary, check out where and when you can watch Broadway stars on TV!
Lea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next WeekLea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week
September 23, 2022

The performance will mark the first televised performance from the musical. The Glee star is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. The production also stars Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes.
Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
September 23, 2022

Quavo and Takeoff have released the tracklist for their new album 'Only Built For Infinity Links.' Quavo brings his triplet flows and personalized style to his solo releases. Takeoff is the youngest member of trap trendsetters Migos, whose songs 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' became major streaming hits.