LE SSERAFIM Drop Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife Remix Featuring Upsahl

LE SSERAFIM dropped “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (feat. UPSAHL)” today, signaling the start of the quintet’s determination to set off their next chapter and reach listeners worldwide.

"Pop's next it girl" (V Magazine) UPSAHL brought a fresh, and determined look for a remix of LE SSERAFIM’s “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife”, the first ever all-English track LE SSERAFIM put out after sweeping Korea by rising back to top 5 on local streaming charts while sitting at No. 66 on Billboard Global 200, No. 36 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. on charts as of July 15, catapulting upwards for 5 consecutive weeks.

With the support from UPSAHL, the quintet are aiming for an even wider audience with the empowering message of the track on the basis of Jersey club rhythm and a compelling, addictive melody. A repeated chant throughout the track, “I wish for what’s forbidden”, illustrates their fearless attitude towards the world and to move beyond what is laid out for them—while UPSAHL spits confidence with her verse and adds weight to the track to get the listeners’ “heartbeat pumping."

The mesmerizing visualizer to accompany the remix focuses its entire video on the lyrics to deliver the frank words by LE SSERAFIM and UPSAHL that they will define growth in their own way, and they themselves will make their choices no matter what the consequences are.

“When writing and recording my verse to the remix (of “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife”), the biggest thing I focused on was preserving the spirit of the song. The song is so badass, fun and carefree, and I wanted my part to feel like that, as well," said UPSAHL.

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (feat. UPSAHL)” is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. Their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN on May 1, 2023.