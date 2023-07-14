LE SSERAFIM Drop Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife Remix Featuring Upsahl

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (feat. UPSAHL)” is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

LE SSERAFIM Drop Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife Remix Featuring Upsahl

LE SSERAFIM dropped “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (feat. UPSAHL)” today, signaling the start of the quintet’s determination to set off their next chapter and reach listeners worldwide.

"Pop's next it girl" (V Magazine) UPSAHL brought a fresh, and determined look for a remix of LE SSERAFIM’s “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife”, the first ever all-English track LE SSERAFIM put out after sweeping Korea by rising back to top 5 on local streaming charts while sitting at No. 66 on Billboard Global 200, No. 36 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. on charts as of July 15, catapulting upwards for 5 consecutive weeks.

With the support from UPSAHL, the quintet are aiming for an even wider audience with the empowering message of the track on the basis of Jersey club rhythm and a compelling, addictive melody. A repeated chant throughout the track, “I wish for what’s forbidden”, illustrates their fearless attitude towards the world and to move beyond what is laid out for them—while UPSAHL spits confidence with her verse and adds weight to the track to get the listeners’ “heartbeat pumping."

The mesmerizing visualizer to accompany the remix focuses its entire video on the lyrics to deliver the frank words by LE SSERAFIM and UPSAHL that they will define growth in their own way, and they themselves will make their choices no matter what the consequences are.

“When writing and recording my verse to the remix (of “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife”), the biggest thing I focused on was preserving the spirit of the song. The song is so badass, fun and carefree, and I wanted my part to feel like that, as well," said UPSAHL.

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (feat. UPSAHL)” is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. Their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN on May 1, 2023.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single Lenox Photo
Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'

Maya’s contained, yet resounding delivery of soaring melodic lines evokes the likes of Joni Mitchell. “Lenox” was written by Maya Donovan, produced by Maya Donovan and Gabriel Leeman, and mastered by Kurt Dimmick.

2
Advertisement Share Victory Single From Upcoming Escorts Album Photo
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album

On Escorts, Advertisement provides a convincing argument for rock’s continued ability to reflect the maddening incoherency of the world around us. Moving with a cadence which is at once both tragic and lighthearted, melancholic and laughable, Advertisement confront the delirium of modern life and twist it into something subtly charming.

3
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets on Sale Photo
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets on Sale

Fandango is debuting a new episode of their “Big Ticket” interview series! Fandango correspondent Perri Nemiroff sits down with writer, producer, and voice of Bebop Seth Rogen as well as stars Ice Cube (Superfly), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Micah Abbey (Donatello) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo) to discuss everything TMNT!

4
Taylor Swift Drops Eras Tour Live Songs Photo
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Taylor Swift is selling the live versions of two 'Speak Now' songs on her website, recorded at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts. 'Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)' and 'Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City)' are now available on her website, along with all 24 songs from her latest 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' release.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' AlbumAdvertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On SaleTEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On Sale
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live SongsTaylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
PARADE
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
MJ THE MUSICAL