LBK Entertainment Signs Emma Brooke To Exclusive Worldwide Publishing Deal

LBK Entertainment announced today that it has signed up-and-coming singer/songwriter Emma Brooke to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

With a focus on lyrics, Brooke is passionate about documenting the true essence of experiences and capturing universal emotions. Bringing a main-stream Country focus to LBK, in addition to her flare for Pop writing, Brooke's dual genre writing skills create crossover initiatives that set her apart from most writers.

Creative Director of LBK Entertainment, Mariah Topel says, "Emma has such a gift. Her ability to convey emotions and experiences through her songwriting is really special. We're so happy to have her as a part of the LBK family."

At the age of 3, Brooke fell in love with Dolly Parton from a TV commercial. Over time that led to singing solos at school, to songwriting, and to vocal coach Zuke Smith. Smith not only helped Brooke with her vocal technique but built her confidence as a singer and a person. This began a journey that carried her into the craft of songwriting and understanding how an ear that has perfect pitch could be used to absorb the structure of music by influences ranging from Parton, Lee Ann Womack, Rihanna, Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift. That raw talent and authenticity have earned her a collaborative place in rooms with award-winning songwriters including: Brett James, Marcus Hummon and Steve Bogard, just to name a few.

LBK Entertainment Creative Services Team Member Tim DuBois adds, "Emma is a natural story teller with a great sense for melodies. I'm excited to have a front row seat for this."

Brooke says, "My wonderful team at LBK Entertainment values authenticity, encourages my vision, and has a deep appreciation of songwriters overall. I'm so thrilled to be signed with them."

Combining the world of music publishing and artist development, LBK was created to serve a niche space in the business of music. Founded by music industry veteran Carl Kornmeyer, LBK's mission is to support songwriters who have unique skills and opportunities across a myriad of genres. LBK's distinctive position of supporting development in the creative community, with the deep experience of seasoned professionals and strong, fresh faces, is opening doors for both the artists, songwriters and LBK. Together with Kornmeyer, legendary songwriter and A&R man, DuBois and Belmont graduate, Topel and the rest of the talented team are providing development for artists to have a greater say in their own ideas, moving them towards recording and releasing new songs.

Brooke joins an ever-growing, multi-genre roster at LBK that includes recent signees: legendary songwriter and recording artist Marcus Hummon and up-and-coming pop musician Kev Kelly.

For more information on LBK Entertainment please visit: www.lbkentertainment.com





