LAS ÁÑEZ to Perform One Night Only at Queens Theatre

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Queens Theatre will host a single performance by LAS ÁÑEZ, the twin sister duo known for blending folk and avant-garde elements using a loop pedal, beats, and small instruments. The concert, set for The Cabaret, will be followed by a talkback with the performers.

Event Details

Friday, October 9th at 8:00 PM (talkback to follow the performance)

The Cabaret

Tickets: $25 (includes a $2 per ticket fee)

The music of twins Las Áñez is designed to be performed live using a loop pedal, beats, and small instruments. Their original songs, performed as a duet, are featured on four award-winning albums and have captivated audiences in eleven countries across the Americas and Europe for eleven years with their unique blend of folk and avant-garde elements.

The sister duo Las Áñez's music has featured collaborations with renowned Colombian artists such as Andrea Echeverri, Edson Velandia, Marta Gómez, Cholo Valderrama, Lido Pimienta, and La Muchacha, as well as with major international figures such as Kevin Johansen from Argentina and the United States.

The engagement is supported in part through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Ibermúsicas. Free parking and a free shuttle from the Mets-Willets Point 7 train are available for one hour before and after the performance.

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