LAIKA to Receive Gotham Anniversary Tribute at 36th Annual Awards

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The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that LAIKA, the acclaimed animation studio, will receive the Gotham Anniversary Tribute at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony, taking place on Monday, November 30, 2026 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. With this tribute, The Gotham will honor LAIKA's 20 years of groundbreaking storytelling and the release of Wildwood, LAIKA's latest stop motion animated film arriving in theaters on October 23, 2026.

'After 20 years of pushing the boundaries of modern cinema and animation, this moment feels like both a celebration and an evolution for LAIKA,' said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. 'With Wildwood, LAIKA's most ambitious film to date, and the launch of LAIKA Live Action opening up new creative territory, the studio continues to expand the possibilities of what handcrafted storytelling can be. We can think of no more fitting honoree for this year's Anniversary Tribute, and we're thrilled to welcome the LAIKA team to celebrate with us.'

'We're deeply honored that The Gotham is recognizing LAIKA at a moment when we're celebrating two decades of filmmaking and bringing Wildwood to audiences,' said David Burke, LAIKA's Chief Marketing & Operations Officer. 'Our partnership on the LAIKA x Gotham Animation Accelerator reflects something we care deeply about: creating meaningful opportunities for bold new voices to push animation forward. We're grateful to The Gotham for this recognition and for a partnership grounded in a shared belief in original, ambitious storytelling.'

Founded in 2005, LAIKA has built a singular legacy in stop-motion animation with films including Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link. This fall, the studio arrives at a pivotal milestone with Wildwood, a handcrafted epic fantasy following a girl's desperate quest to save her baby brother in a forbidden, enchanted forest. The film boasts a sprawling cast that includes Carey Mulligan, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits, and Richard E. Grant. LAIKA has partnered with Fathom Entertainment for the film's U.S. theatrical release and FilmNation Entertainment for international sales.

Earlier this year, The Gotham and LAIKA announced the launch of the LAIKA x The Gotham Animation Accelerator, a new initiative designed to support early-to mid-career animation creators in refining a production-ready pitch for an animated short film. The program – which provides mentorship, LAIKA studio access, and pathways to industry recognition – represents the first collaboration between two organizations deeply committed to championing original storytelling and elevating bold new voices in filmmaking. The inaugural cohort of fellows includes Ben Ellebracht, Emily Ann Hoffman, and Searit Kahsay Huluf.

This milestone builds on a banner year for the studio, which has seen renewed audience enthusiasm for its earlier work through theatrical re-releases, including the 15th anniversary return of Coraline, which earned $56 million worldwide, and a limited engagement of ParaNorman (Remastered).

The Platinum Sponsor of the Gotham Film Awards is IMDb, the Official Automotive Sponsor is Genesis, the Official Water Sponsor is FIJI Water, and the Official Hotel Sponsor is Tempo by Hilton.

Winners of the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on November 30th. Nominees will be announced on October 27th.

About LAIKA

Founded in 2005 and based in Oregon, LAIKA is an award-winning animation studio and Certified B Corporation driven to tell bold, original stories that stand the test of time. Renowned for its distinctive artistry, innovative filmmaking and pioneering use of technology, LAIKA has redefined the possibilities of stop-motion animation. The studio's five films — Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings and Missing Link — were each nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. LAIKA's next animated feature, Wildwood, premieres October 23, 2026. The studio has also expanded its storytelling into live action and television.

About LAIKA Live Action

LAIKA Live Action is the Los Angeles-based live-action film and television division of award-winning studio LAIKA. Launched in 2023, the division extends LAIKA's commitment to bold, original and enduring storytelling into live action, developing ambitious, filmmaker-driven projects for global audiences. Its growing slate includes Seventeen, based on the acclaimed thriller by John Brownlow; Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield and produced with Phil Lord and Chris Miller; Atmosphere, adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel by filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck; and Audition, directed by Lulu Wang and starring Lucy Liu and Charles Melton. LAIKA Live Action is also expanding into television with Exit Party, based on the forthcoming novel by Emily St. John Mandel.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Filmmaker Magazine, The Gothams, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

About The Gothams

As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that influences the cultural landscape, these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute's slate of year-round programming.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LAIKA



Photo Credit: Courtesy of LAIKA

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