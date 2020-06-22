LA Sound Traxx Presents Special Virtual Performance By Singer Songwriter LA Marisoul

LA Sound Traxx, featuring acclaimed singer and songwriter LA Marisoul in a special solo performance, will round out Union Station Summer Sessions, a virtual exploration of some of LA's most compelling artists.

Hosted by producer, podcaster and on-air personality Naz Perez, LA Sound Traxx will premiere Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

Celebrated artist La Marisoul will perform an eclectic mix of music in the Historic Ticket Hall to kick off the holiday weekend. Marisoul, who grew up just blocks from Union Station in the diverse and vibrant heart of DTLA, will return to her childhood playground for the virtual concert experience.

As a solo artist, she has guested with Elvis Costello and The Roots on their Wise up Ghost album (2013), preformed with the LA Phil and appeared on the Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon. She is also the lead singer for the Grammy-winning group, La Santa Cecilia, a modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music who have performed for audiences around the globe.

More information about the concert and how to see it may be obtained at https://www.unionstationla.com/happenings/la-sound-traxx

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You