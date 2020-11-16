LA Duo Analog Party Debuts Brooding New Video 'One'

Watch the new music video below!

Formed in 2018, the young Los Angeles-based duo Analog Party has distilled their love for grunge, classic rock, post-punk, and industrial music into both a debut EP Model Youth (released April 19, 2019) and single Absolution (released June 19, 2020). Comprised of singer/multi-instrumentalist Animaan Pathak and bassist Charles Horin, the band's unique sound walks a fine line between fierce riff-based rock and moody, atmospheric textures, touching on both introspective and existential lyrical themes.

Their latest single "One" is reminiscent of bands like Alice in Chains and Deftones -- soaring vocal harmonies, viscous heavy guitars, and mammoth drums serve as an immense sonic backdrop to a brooding reflection on how to exist in an increasingly chaotic society.

"Although I wrote the song late last year, the lyrics feel even more relevant now. While the verses capture the overwhelming waves of anxiety, fear, and loneliness that stem from being a young person in this currently fed up period of history, the chorus captures the dichotomy of hope and hopelessness for the future.

"The phrase 'I am one' could be viewed as a self-affirming and empowering statement just as much as it is a reflection on how helpless and alone one can feel in today's society. For the video, we teamed up with our friends at Sleepless Format (Brandon Villalovos and Mike Williamson) to capture a simple performance with a bleak visual tone to match the vibe of the music," explains vocalist / multi-instrumentalist Animaan.

