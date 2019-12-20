Kyshona Releases New Video 'Fallen People'

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Kyshona has released the official video for "Fallen People," a track from her forthcoming album Listen. "In a time when we are all so divided, this song was written as a reminder that each and every one of us has an obstacle we're trying to overcome, an emotional wound we are living with, and a struggle that we're walking with everyday," she says of "Fallen People." The video features news ripped from the headlines--scenes of chaos, protest, and war--juxtaposed with Kyshona performing in the midst of serene, natural beauty. Written with Jenn Bostic and Maureen Murphy, "Fallen People" is a reflection on how we see others; its classic feel encourages us to handle each another with care, and to realize that we can find commonality in our humanity.

Listen below!

She recently unveiled single "Fear," which explores the impact of fear-driven self-isolation. "The song trudges along with swampy acoustic and electric guitars, Hammond organ swells and tight drums that sit right in the pocket. Mixing soul, R&B, blues and folk, 'Fear' fits in perfectly with the sounds of retro roots contemporaries like Leon Bridges and Anderson East," said American Songwriter of the soulful empowerment anthem. In uplifting lead single "Too Much," a Mavis-Staples-style organ-laced gospel-tinged groove, Kyshona sings about finding hope in the midst of overwhelming circumstances.

Kyshona has always lent her voice and music to those that feel silenced or forgotten. She began her career as a music therapist, writing her first songs with her patients--the students and inmates under her care. She soon found the need to write independently and find her own voice, an endeavor that led her to the fertile ground of the Nashville creative community and its collaborative songwriting culture. Kyshona has successfully melded her music career with her passion to heal the hurting; audiences will find a common thread of empowerment, overcoming adversity, and finding hope in her work. On February 28, 2020, Kyshona will release her new LP Listen, co-produced with Andrija Tokic (St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Alabama Shakes, Hurray For The Riff Raff) and recorded mostly at his famed Nashville studio The Bomb Shelter.

In each of the album's 10 tracks, Kyshona blends roots, rock, R&B, gospel, and folk with lyrical prowess to uplift the marginalized and bring awareness to the masses. It's for every silent scream, every heavy load, every fearful thought, and a simmering sense of anger that the repressed, the lost, and the forgotten try to hide from the world. "I've been thinking a lot about purpose," she says. "When I write and when I perform I am often thinking of what my point is. What is my purpose? What is my mission? At this particular moment in these particular times, my mission is to be a voice and a vessel for those who feel silenced and forgotten." After her powerful performances, concertgoers often ask, "What can I do?" Her response? "Listen."

Photo credit: Hannah Miller





Related Articles View More Music Stories