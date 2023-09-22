Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam'

Kylie Minogue has dropped her highly-anticipated new album, "Tension."

‘Tension’ is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes. The hypnotic electro of ‘Padam Padam’ opens the album and was the first single to be released from the record.

Discussing ‘Tension’, Kylie says,

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Minogue also released the album's second single, the title track, was written by Kylie with long term collaborators Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell as well as KAMILLE, Anya Jones and Jon Green, the track is full of euphoric abandon and is the natural successor to the ‘Padam Padam’ throne.

Kylie has worked with a number of producers on the album with seven of the tracks being produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell. Discussing the recording process, Kylie says,

"I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half ! The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story."

Adding to the album's 11 standard tracks are three bonus songs, including "Love Train," "Just Imagine," and "Somebody to Love."

Minogue will follow up the album with her debut Las Vegas residency, Voltaire. Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Minogue at the forefront in an exclusive U.S residency. Check out the dates for the residency here.

Listen to Kylie Minogue's new album "Tension" here: