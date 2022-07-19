Kyle Watson Announces Fall U.S. 'My Machines' Tour

Following a string of coveted festival appearances, sold-out headlining 2022 shows, and esteemed record releases, South African DJ and producer Kyle Watson is pleased to announce his forthcoming 12-date 'My Machines' tour.

Kicking off in Tempe, Arizona in September and wrapping up in Denver, Colorado in late October, Watson will be presenting his brand-new show concept in some of the United States' most venerated venues. The run will mark his first official U.S. tour since his 'Into The Morning' tour in 2018, which accompanied the release of his debut album. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, July 22nd.

Kyle Watson has been perfecting his craft over the course of fifteen years. Over that period, he's grown his personal catalog and discography to include hundreds of originals, remixes, and private edits. In his 'My Machines' tour, Watson aims to tap into this expansive collection to develop a specially curated all-original Kyle Watson DJ set.

Each show will feature a blend of the fresh and familiar, the old and the new, and a dash of personal edits and VIP mixes that have remained exclusive to his collection throughout his tenure as an artist. Alongside the auditory component of the experience, Watson has put together a visual element and brand that echoes the concept of 'My Machines' including custom visuals.

Watson has had an eventful year to date, most recently performing to 15,000 people at Brazil's So Track Boa in June. On top of festival appearances at CRSSD and Lightning In A Bottle, a sold-out headlining show at Academy LA, and a direct support slot at Gorgon City's sold-out The Brooklyn Mirage show, he's kept the release wheel greased with records on hau5trap, Solotoko, Armada, and his own imprint, Box Of Cats. Now, geared with his cache of new records and a slew of tour dates, stay tuned to Kyle Watson's social media for more updates and further information about the 'My Machines' tour.

For over a decade, South African-born artist Kyle Watson has been working hard to carve a space out of the global house scene for his own brand of house music. Drawing inspiration from multiple avenues has helped sculpt his sound into a unique style of forward-thinking house music that blends ear-tickling sound design with captivating basslines and chunky drums, melting together to form pieces of music that work just as well at home as they do in a club.

Industry nods from heavyweights like Diplo, Chris Lake, and Gorgon City have given Kyle the opportunity to take his music across the world, from 15 000-strong crowds in South America to sell-out headline shows in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

'MY MACHINES' TOUR DATES

16 Sep: Sunbar, Tempe

17 Sep: Life Is Beautiful, LV

23 Sep: Stereo Live, Houston

29 Sep: The Grand, Boston

30 Sep: To Be Announced

1 Oct: Concord Music Hall, Chicago

13 Oct: Monkey Loft, Seattle

14 Oct: The Midway, SF

15 Oct: To Be Announced

21 Oct: Beach House, San Diego

22 Oct: Summit, Denver