Kyle Emerson's New Album ONLY COMING DOWN Out Now

On Friday, November 1st, indie-rock artist Kyle Emerson released his sophomore album Only Coming Down via Brooklyn indie-label Swoon City Music. The album was released following the first three singles, "May You Find Peace," "Better," and "I Can Change," all of which were released alongside a series of music videos which received critical acclaim from Earmilk, 303 Magazine, Westword, and more. Additionally, Emerson today releases the live video for "I Can Change," the second in a series from the artist, filmed at the Oriental Theater in Denver, CO. Emerson and his band hit the road this week with Houndmouth in support of Only Coming Down, which is now available on all digital service providers, here. Heading up and down Colorado's Front Range, Emerson's brings his electric show to Fort Collins, Boulder, Manitou Springs, and to Denver's Bluebird Theatre on Friday, Nov. 8th for a sold-out show. Tickets and more information for all tour dates are available at www.kyleemerson.com.

Only Coming Down succeeds Kyle Emerson's first solo-album, Dorothy Alice, which was released in 2017 after the break-up of his LA-based band Plum. Drawing inspiration from life experiences - death of a family member, shifting his focus from Plum to a solo-career, moving from LA to Denver and back - and musically by the soundtrack of classic rock that filled his childhood -- Only Coming Down illustrates how Emerson's solo releases have deftly expanded his garage-pop sensibilities with lush full-band arrangements and plenty of toothsome melodic hooks. At turns dreamy and driving, Only Coming Down bridges classic and contemporary sounds to create a warm, inviting, and introspective atmosphere. A pulsing, radiant optimism and empathy and the battle between heavy and light are found throughout Emerson's sophomore effort.

In a comprehensive interview with Westword Magazine, Emerson explains how the dynamic of living in both LA and Denver has influenced his outlook and artistic output, the process of his songwriting, and the intimate relationship with his bandmates, and the thematic differences between Dorothy Alice and Only Coming Down. He states, "It's totally a headspace," says Emerson of the artistic deluge that preceded the new album. "Maybe I was a little more in the Elliott Smith realm on the first record. I sort of figured out that there was more to write about than just being sad - stuff that's addressing the sorrow, the pain, but giving a positive outlook on the situation." But he dismisses the idea that Only Coming Down has less emotional heft than Dorothy Alice. "I sometimes wonder if some of the themes on this record aren't even heavier," he says. "I usually have the typical sad-boy thing going. I go back and listen every so often, and the juxtaposition of the lyrics and the music is pretty intense." To read the full interview, please click here.

Emerson is currently featured as a "Local 303 Artist" of the month at Indie 102.3 FM - Denver's new NPR Music station and has seen the single "May You Find Peace," clock over 100K streams on Spotify since its release this summer. Emerson is currently on tour with Houndmouth for select dates, with more to be announced soon. Only Coming Down was co-produced with Emerson's drummer Mark Anderson, who also took over engineering duties alongside James Barone (Beach House, Nathaniel Rateliff, Tennis).





Related Articles View More Music Stories