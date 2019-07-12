Kyle Emerson Releases New Song I CAN CHANGE

Kyle Emerson, the dynamic indie-rocker from Denver, CO, today releases, "I Can Change," the second single from his upcoming album, Only Coming Down, due out this fall. Available on all streaming services via Swoon City, "I Can Change," can be found here. Working with Brandon Hoogenboom to create a vibrant stop-motion video, Emerson describes, "I love collage art and stop motion so when Brandon showed me the concept, I was really excited. I think the imagery for the video extracts some themes that you may not get from just listening to the song." Check out the video for "I Can Change," here. Emerson can next be seen performing on the main stage at the 19th annual Underground Music Showcase in Denver, CO on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at 3:20 PM. Tickets are available at www.kyleemerson.com.

As a follow up to the buzzy first single from Only Coming Down, "I Can Change," was one of the first songs that Emerson wrote for the new album, with its personal and sincere lyrics setting the tone for the rest of the music to come. Emerson explains, "It was written very quickly and demoed acoustically shortly after. Not over thinking the lyrics and letting them be more on the raw, personal side of the spectrum felt like the only place to exist lyrically... and it influenced the direction of the album from there. Doing a second demo of it with Mark Anderson at his studio in Berkeley [neighborhood in Denver] allowed us to come up with a lot of the layering ideas before tracking the final version while still preserving the songs initial intimacy." This intimacy is heard throughout the album, which is at turns dreamy and driving, bridging classic and contemporary sounds to create a warm, inviting, and introspective atmosphere.

Watch the music video here:

Recently, Emerson released the first single from the new album, "May You Find Peace," to rave reviews. Premiering the single with EARMILK, they described the song as, "synthwave goodness that makes this a track to add to your library immediately." The song has tracked over 52K streams on Spotify since its release last month, and is continuing to gain traction with critics and fans alike. Emerson is currently featured as one of "Local 303 Artists" of the month at Indie 102.3 FM - Denver's new NPR Music station - where "May You Find Peace" and "I Can Change," can be heard daily on the airwaves. He also recently recorded an eTown session with DeVotcKa - check out the stripped down version of "May You Find Peace" from that session here.

Only Coming Down was co-produced with Emerson's drummer Mark Anderson, who also took over engineering duties alongside James Barone (Beach House, Nathaniel Rateliff, Tennis) and is set for release this fall.





