Kygo and Jack White to Headline Inaugural Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen

Global superstars Kygo and Jack White are set to headline the inaugural Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen, alongside performances from Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons and Forester (Live).

The one-of-a-kind, intimate festival experience co-produced by Palm Tree Crew, Belly Up Aspen and C3 Presents will take place February 24-25, 2023 at Rio Grande Park located in downtown Aspen. Presale Tickets will be available beginning December 1 at 2pm MT, followed by a public on sale on December 2 at 2 PM MT here.

Following incredible success with events in The Hamptons, Cabo San Lucas, and Croatia, Palm Tree Music Festival is expanding to Aspen for its first Winter edition, with a mission to show that paradise can be found anywhere in the world, at any time of year - this time in the beautiful mountain landscapes of Aspen, CO. The internationally renowned ski destination offers four spectacular mountains, world-class food and beverage offerings and an entertainment scene unlike any other mountain town in the United States, making it an ideal location for this special event.

"I can't wait to bring Palm Tree Festival to Aspen this winter. I've played at Belly Up and the X Games before but this one is going to be very special," said Kygo. "The lineup has some amazing artists and it's right in downtown Aspen so it's going to be a fun one!"

"We are super proud to launch our first winter edition of Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen and build something that has never been done during the peak winter season in the middle of downtown Aspen. Palm Tree Crew is making history here in Aspen and we are stoked to finally see this event come to life," said Myles Shear, co-founder of Palm Tree Crew.

"We are very excited to bring Palm Tree Music Festival to our hometown during what is one of our favorite times of the year. Kygo, Myles and C3 are all family and partners we love to work with," said David and Danny Goldberg of Belly Up Aspen. "To be able to produce an event like this here in our community is something we have been diligently working on for a long time."

Palm Tree Music Festival alongside presenting alcohol sponsor Tequila Don Julio will feature an incredible lineup of performances, signature cocktails made with the limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera, luxury VIP experiences and more, creating never-ending golden moments to celebrate with your crew.

2-Day General Admission (GA) and 2-Day VIP Presale Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, December 1 at 2pm MT here, followed by a public on sale December 2 at 2pm MT if tickets are still available. GA Tickets grant access to the standing room only section closest to the stage, access to food vendors and access to exclusive Palm Tree Crew merchandise unique to the Aspen festival.

VIP Tickets include all GA amenities, access to an upper level heated and covered viewing deck with dedicated bar, food vendors and private restrooms. Tables are also available for purchase and include signature items from Matsuhisa Aspen featuring Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's new-style Japanese cuisine and premium table service provided by Wynn Nightlife.