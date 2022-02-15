Kurt Vile Releases 'Like Exploding Stones' from Upcoming Album

Acclaimed musician, songwriter and producer Kurt Vile will release his highly-anticipated new album (watch my moves) April 15 on Verve Records-his first in partnership with the label (pre-order). In advance of the release, the album's first single, "Like Exploding Stones" is out today-watch/share the official music video featuring Sun Ra Arkestra's James Stewart below!

Recorded mainly at OKV Central-Vile's newly created home studio in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia-(watch my moves) was self-produced along with help from longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf (Richard Thompson, Elliott Smith). "When Waylon Jennings became an outlaw country artist, he liked to record at Hillbilly Central, which was Tompall Glaser's studio," Vile shares.

"OKV Central is my version of that in Mount Airy. I've come into my own here, and at the same time I'm getting back to my home-recording roots." In addition to Schnapf, Vile's longtime band, The Violators, and James Stewart, the album features special guests Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon and percussionists Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Courtney Barnett) and Sarah Jones (Hot Chip, Harry Styles).

Across the album's 15 songs-which includes 14 originals as well as a version of Bruce Springsteen's "Wages of Sin"-Vile pulls his talents in unexpected directions. The result is a vibrant, yet meditative album propelled by his trademark laid-back charm and curious spirit. Every lyric has been chiseled down into an aphorism, every bloom of distorted guitar or murmuring synth helping create that "fried" pop. "It's about songwriting. It's about lyrics. It's about being the master of all domains in the music," he says. "I'm always thinking about catchy music, even though it's fried, or sizzled, out. It's my own version of a classic thing-it's moving forward and backward at the same time."

In celebration of the album, Vile and The Violators will embark on an extensive U.S. tour this spring followed by a lengthy summer European run. Shows include Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 1, L.A.'s Theatre at The Ace Hotel on May 12, two nights at New York's Webster Hall on June 1 and 2 and two nights at Philadelphia's Union Transfer on June 3 and 4 among many others. Tickets for the newly announced U.S. and European headline shows go on-sale this Friday, February 18 at 10:00am local time. See below for complete tour details.

