Kurt Deimer Releases Pink Floyd Cover 'Have A Cigar'

Kurt Deimer is proud to announce the release of his debut single and video, a cover of the Pink Floyd classic "Have A Cigar." The release is the culmination of a busy week for Deimer, who revealed his creative partnership with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X on Monday, and on Wednesday announced he'd be direct support for Geoff Tate on the road this fall.

"Have A Cigar" premiered today on the Apple Music Breaking Hard Rock playlist, and the video has been unveiled via Kurt Deimer's YouTube channel.

"The song is apropos because, after having been through a lot of trials and tribulations to get to this point, we are all coming together as a team..." says Deimer, quoting the Floyd canon. "Have A Cigar" is produced by famed producer Chris Lord-Alge [Rolling Stones, Green Day, Joe Cocker], and the video is directed by Lance Rand. The song is the precursor to a six-track EP of all-original material to be released this fall, all of which is co-written by Deimer with Phil X and Lord-Alge. "We thought 'Cigar' was a great way to introduce ourselves before we start unleashing our new material in September - not only is it an homage to a band I love, but even more importantly, it's an introduction to a side of Phil X's playing that nobody has seen before. This sets the tone..."

With Phil X set to officially split his time between Bon Jovi and Kurt Deimer, and Chris Lord-Alge at the helm in the studio, Kurt and his band will embark on their first tour this fall, opening for Geoff Tate. They will hold down direct support duties from September 8 through October 15, and again November 5-22, when the legendary frontman will be performing the Queensryche albums 'Empire' and 'Rage For Order' in their entirety across North America.

"As an artist, both the musician and filmmaking side of me is honored to be able to hit the road with Geoff," says Deimer. "He has a presence as a frontman that few can rival, and I'm looking forward to learning from him every night on the road. He's a master of his craft, and to be mentioned in the same breath as him is nothing short of surreal, let alone to share a stage."

As an actor, Deimer has appeared in movies including the 2018 'Halloween' remake and John Travolta's 'Trading Paint.' The first installment of his 'Hellbilly Hollow' horror franchise - his brainchild that he stars in and executive produces - is currently in post-production, with the sequel already in the works.

In addition to his musical partnership with Phil X and Chris Lord-Alge, Kurt Deimer is managed by Andy Gould [Rob Zombie, Guns N Roses] and Paul Gargano [Metal Edge, Drowning Pool] at Spectacle Entertainment.

"Some of my proudest successes in the music industry have been with acts that don't sound like everyone else, and when Chris Lord-Alge played me Kurt Deimer, I knew he was one of those unique and special voices," says Gould. "He's got a great message, and if we can realize his talent, the sky is the limit. The fact that he has a vision for making movies is just the icing on the cake. Kurt is a real renaissance man, and this is just the start..."