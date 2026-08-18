Kurt Deimer Premieres ALWAYS THERE Video, Preps HELLBILLY HOLLOW Film

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Multi-hyphenate rocker, actor and producer Kurt Deimer has released the music video for 'Always There,' the latest offering from his new album A Grog Is Born. The video arrives on the heels of the announcement of his new film Hellbilly Hollow coming to select theaters on September 25th and the arrival of A Grog Is Born on physical formats, now available at his official store.

''Always There' is a song that I wrote about the people out there who always have your back, regardless of what you are going through,' said Deimer. 'I worked with director Myles Erfurth again as he always does a great job of capturing the essence of my songs and translating them visually. It's got an old Western town and some lady vampires who ironically also had my back.'

A Grog Is Born features the single 'In Deep,' a duet with Buckcherry's Josh Todd, which became Deimer's first ever Billboard Top 40 charting single on the active rock radio charts, as well as Deimer's take on 'Silent Lucidity,' featuring Queensryche's Geoff Tate. He recently released a music video for it about the growing suicide epidemic across the world and a call to action for all those who need help. The video has been resonating with people and growing daily with almost 900,000 views to date.

Hellbilly Hollow, the latest film that Deimer produced and stars in, is set to arrive in select theaters on September 25th. Directed by and co-starring Kevin Wayne, the drama begins with a team of paranormal YouTubers who venture deep into the Alabama backwoods to film at a haunted attraction the day before Halloween. They encounter a sinister presence far more frightening - and deadlier - than specters and staged scares: Tickles and his caretaker brother Bull. One by one, the investigators, together with local thrill-seekers, fall victim.

2026 has been a monster year for Deimer. Following the release of his Scared to Death film and A Grog Is Born album, he spent most of the summer on the road performing both headline and support shows for rock legends like Ted Nugent and Halestorm. Stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

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