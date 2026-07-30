HELLBILLY HOLLOW: Kevin Wayne and Kurt Deimer to Unleash New Horror Film

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Actor and director Kevin Wayne has joined forces with rocker Kurt Deimer on a new horror film called HELLBILLY HOLLOW, according to a recent announcement. Details of the project point to a blood-soaked entry in the horror genre, blending Wayne's on-screen and directorial background with Deimer's music career.

Bald Man Films and Todd Slater's Convoke Media have unleashed the first trailer for 'Hellbilly Hollow,' a blood-soaked Southern throwback horror reminiscent of cult classics Terrifer and Friday the 13th, inspired and filmed on location at the real Hellbilly Hollow haunted attraction in Vincent, Alabama. Directed by and co-starring Kevin Wayne (The Magnificent Seven, Outer Banks) alongside actor, producer and rock artist Kurt Deimer (Halloween, Scared to Death), the film transforms the legendary haunt into the deadly playground of two unforgettable killers—Tickles and Bull. Supercharging the scares, 'Hellbilly Hollow' features eight original songs performed by Deimer, alongside an original score composed by Roy Mayorga of Ministry. Presented by Atlas Distribution Company, it slashes into select U.S. theaters opening Friday, September 25.

In 'Hellbilly Hollow,' a team of paranormal YouTubers ventures deep into the Alabama backwoods to film at a haunted attraction the night before Halloween. They encounter a sinister presence far more frightening—and deadlier—than specters and staged scares: Tickles, a disfigured, childlike clown, and his manipulative caretaker brother, Bull. One by one, the investigators, together with local thrill-seekers, fall victim to the siblings' sadistic games.

The idea for 'Hellbilly Hollow' took root on-site at the attraction where Wayne was directing a commercial and envisioned a sinister figure hunting victims through the haunt's eerie backwoods setting. That image became the seed for the film, which was shot entirely on location – giving audiences a first-ever look at the real haunted barn, hayride and scare zones that have terrified visitors for years, now turned into a hunting ground for a far more dangerous threat.

'I've wanted to make a horror film for a long time – but not just any horror film,' said Wayne, who also plays Tickles. 'With 'Hellbilly Hollow,' I saw a chance to tell a true Southern horror story – one that's sinister and twisted, atmospheric and character-driven, not just reliant on jump scares and gore.'

'We came up with a slate of outrageous, never-before-seen kills,' said Deimer, who plays Bull. 'From day one, we knew this would be the start of something bigger – a series of films built around a place, two complex, deranged siblings, and the culture they inhabit.'

The film was shot on location at the real Hellbilly Hollow haunted attraction in Vincent, Alabama, and features practical carnival-style set pieces – including Wack-a-Troll, High Striker, Acid Darts, and a Car Dunk sequence – engineered by executive producer and production designer Mike Denard. The original score was composed by Roy Mayorga of Ministry, with the soundtrack also featuring eight original songs performed by Deimer, and sound design by Tom Boykin ('John Wick: Chapter 4,' 'The Last of Us').

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...