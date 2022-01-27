Kranium Releases New Single 'Wi Deh Yah'

Global Dancehall superstar Kranium is kicking off the year with an enthusiastically confident new single. "Wi Deh Yah" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Recorded in Miami, FL with GRAMMY® Award-nominated production duo Bordeaux & Non Native (H.E.R., Pop Smoke, Lil Tjay & 6lack), "Wi Deh Yah" - Jamaican patois for "We're here! We've arrived! We outside!" - sets the tone for an edgy and upbeat new approach from Kranium, showcasing the Jamaica-born, NYC-based artist's clever lyricism, melodic gifts, and perfectly balanced vocals which blends his signature smoothness with a bit of Dancehall street flare. Infectious and unstoppably energetic, the track - which includes a sample of Alex Mali's 2019 "Start It Up" - heralds an array of new music from Kranium, with additional projects due throughout 2022.

Kranium will mark the new single with his biggest North American headline tour to date. The Wi Deh Yah Tour kicks off April 28th at Philadelphia, PA's Brooklyn Bowl and then travel through mid-May. Tickets for all announced dates go on sale Monday, January 31st at 9:00 am (ET).

With multiple plaque achievements within U.S., Canada and U.K. markets Kranium is fast proving to be one of R&B/Dancehall's greatest superstars, driving Dancehall music and culture into the future on his own characteristic terms.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

APRIL

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

30 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

MAY

1 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

3 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont

4 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

5 - Chicago, IL - Park West

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

11 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

12 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

14 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy