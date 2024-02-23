Kourage Beatz NSI Drop New Single 'You'

Emerging talent, Kourage Beatz NSI, also known as Skopy Lonky, has recently unveiled his official 2024 single, titled "You." Characterized as a love song, the Abia State-native producer expressed that the track serves as an uplifting anthem for his fanbase.

Delving into the inspiration behind the song, the producer, who grew up in Aba, Abia, emphasized his deep passion for afrobeats, trap, and hip-hop. According to him, "You" is not just a love song but a cultural expression aimed at inspiring people.

Originally from Aba, Abia State, Kourage Beatz NSI pursued his primary and secondary education in his hometown and is currently a first-year student studying Telecommunications Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Recalling his musical journey, the versatile producer narrated his transition from a DJ to music production in 2020, drawing influences from early exposure to various producers. While he contemplates learning to sing and rap, he is actively involved in songwriting for some of the artists he collaborates with.

His latest single, "You," is gaining momentum nationally and has secured a spot in the top five on the Afrobeat music chart on the Arab platform, Anghami.

Discussing his aspirations to penetrate the Nigerian music industry, Kourage Beatz NSI emphasized his commitment to recognizing and seizing unseen opportunities. He hinted at upcoming collaborations with prominent artists, teasing a joint album set for release later this year. In his own words, "I have a blend of afrobeat, hip-hop, and trap tunes for my fans, promising more energetic vibes in the upcoming projects."