Korean Alt-Rock Artist LØREN Signs to 88rising Ahead of Debut EP

LØREN will be releasing his debut EP, Put Up a Fight, on March 24.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Korean alt-rock visionary LØREN has officially signed to iconic record label 88rising. Along with a new record deal, LØREN announced he will be releasing his debut EP, Put Up a Fight, on March 24 with 88rising and THEBLACKLABEL - presave HERE. Ahead of the EP, LØREN will perform his first ever shows in the United States at SXSW and Head in the Clouds New York.

Put Up a Fight comes highly anticipated after the release of 3 buzzy singles in 2021 which earned a combined total of over 14M views in less than a year. LØREN became known for writing several songs for global phenomenon BLACKPINK and starring in one of their music videos, gaining him popularity in the Kpop scene.

LØREN's musical prowess and editorial look have garnered him over 1.2M Instagram followers and allowed him to grace the covers of Vogue Hong Kong, DAZED Korea, i-D, and most recently Female Magazine as their first male cover star. LØREN can also be seen modeling in Saint Laurent campaigns as the Korean rocker is currently a face of the brand.

Put Up a Fight is a pop-punk-meets-indie-rock inspired project complemented by LØREN's grungy Korean and English vocals. The EP shows LØREN more vulnerable than ever, flexing his songwriting muscles to tackle subjects including mental illness and isolation.

LØREN explains, "I've been looking forward to Put Up a Fight's release for a while now, and I'm thrilled to join forces with 88rising through the process. I'm a huge fan of their work, and I'm very happy to take part in their vision. It feels surreal to have SXSW, album release, and HITC New York ahead of me. To say I'm excited would be an understatement-I absolutely cannot wait for what's to come."

LØREN will be performing live in the United States for the first time at SXSW and Head in the Clouds. On March 15, he joins Balming Tiger at the Tiger Den showcase, SXSW's first all-Asian music festival - RSVP HERE. On May 21, LØREN heads to New York to take part in 88rising's Head in the Clouds, the label's annual music festival.

Photo Credit: 88rising and THEBLACKLABEL



