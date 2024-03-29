Kodak Black Drops Spiritual New Single 'Non Believer'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, multi-Platinum-selling rapper Kodak Black unleashes “Non Believer,” a spiritual new song that marks one of his most deeply personal to date. Coated in piercing reflection and existential exploration, the new single is as vulnerable as it is mesmerizing.

Coasting bursts of insistent percussion and supple guitar strings that let his words breathe, Kodak Black dives into themes of morality. The Pooh Beatz, EJ Beats, and Juji produced record sifts through tragic outcomes and evolving morality with disarming honesty. “Lord knows I'm not perfect, but I try to make it right,” he raps, his raw admission spilling out with unguarded sincerity. Earnest, melodic and unflinchingly transparent, it's quintessential Kodak. It's also a sign of a young creator growing as a rapper while turning his mistakes into the most compelling art in the world of music.

“Non Believer” follows the release of “Shampoo,” a confident burst of street rap that typifies the style that made him a superstar. On “Shampoo” he effortlessly shifts his cadence as he victoriously and confidently assures, “I got the sauce—like a condiment.” Of course, “Shampoo” was preceded by When I Was Dead, an engrossing album that sees Kodak lay bare his nightmares and blood-stained aspirations. Powered by lead single, “Lemme See,” the LP only reaffirmed Kodak's status as one of the most powerful artists of his generation.

Kodak's music has helped make him a staple of modern rap folklore — an example of the sort of world-weary songwriting that defines the most powerful storytellers. He continues to average 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify with nearly 25 billion global streams. With “Non Believer,” shows no signs of letting up.

About Kodak Black

Combining street vignettes with the soul of a world-weary blues singer, Kodak Black is rap's most indelible innovator. Since releasing “No Flockin” in 2014, the 26-year-old has turned pain, and mortal danger into block boy scripture. He's earned 42 Billboard Hot 100 chart placements, billions of streams, over 30 platinum and gold RIAA-certified records, and status as one of his generation's most gifted songwriters. He reinforces his reputation with When I Was Dead, a cathartic new album for Capitol Records. After building momentum with popular freestyles, Kodak consummated his level-up with Project Baby, a 2013 mixtape that crystallized his penchant for immediate, first-person narratives and anthemic hooks that invoked the spirit of his neighborhood. By 2016, he'd become XXL Freshman. The following year, his debut album Painting Pictures debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album. In 2018, his Travis Scott and Offset-featured single, “ZEZE,” peaked at No. 2. Despite several stints in prison, his winning streak has only continued. At the end of 2021, Kodak's searing “Super Gremlin” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers only reaffirmed his status as a young legend. On the way to superstardom, he's also become an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. He's launched two labels—Sniper Gang and the newer Vulture Love—which he hopes will reinforce the reality raps he's let loose since before he was old enough to drive.