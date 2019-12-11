Knotfest To Make History Once Again With The First Ever Knotfest UK

KNOTFEST, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by multi-platinum, genre defining metal band, SLIPKNOT, will once again make history in 2020 with the first ever KNOTFEST UK. The event will take place at legendary venue, The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on August 22nd. Members of SLIPKNOT's official fan club, Outside The 9, will have a first access pre-sale that goes live on December 19th at 10am GMT; fans can join and get their passcode at outsidethe9.com.



When SLIPKNOT returns to headline KNOTFEST UK, it'll mark their first return to The National Bowl since their iconic performance at Ozzfest 2001. KNOTFEST UK full line-up and on-site activities will be announced early next year.



Since its inception in 2012, KNOTFEST has expanded into 5 countries - USA, Japan, Mexico, Colombia and earlier this year, France when the inaugural KNOTFEST MEETS HELLFEST event sold out within weeks. As global demand grows for the unique culture and community that SLIPKNOT and their namesake festival represent, the KNOTFEST brand reaches ever further around the world. With two new territories announced already for 2020 - the inaugural KNOTFEST AT SEA departing from Barcelona, Spain and now, KNOTFEST UK - KNOTFEST is truly making its mark as one of the biggest, most in-demand festival brands in the world.





