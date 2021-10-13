Knocked Loose Release New EP 'A Tear in the Fabric of Life'

Knocked Loose have released their stunning and visionary new EP in full today - A Tear in the Fabric of Life.

It's their most dynamic and contained offering to date, and a balancing act: a mid-length EP with grand ambitions and scope, one full of new sonic elements and a cohesive aesthetic that hangs onto Knocked Loose's trademark anthemic delivery.

A Tear in the Fabric of Life is a story written by Knocked Loose frontman/lyricist Bryan Garris and comes to life within an extraordinary animated film directed and created by Swedish filmmaker Magnus Jonsson, who is known for his visual curiosity and often exploring dark themes, in abstract and surreal worlds.

A Tear in the Fabric of Life was recorded and produced by Will Putney. It's available today via Pure Noise Records across all digital retailers. Vinyl formats will be available in-stores worldwide on December 17, available for preorder here.

Watch the new animated film/EP here: