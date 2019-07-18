Knife Party Releases 'Lost Souls' EP

With over a BILLION streams and downloads to date the devilish duo of Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen who brought you the likes of 'BONFIRE', 'CENTIPEDE' & 'INTERNET FRIENDS' are BACK with an EP of epic proportions! It's no surprise that the new EP has received strong support from DJs all across the globe, with everyone from Martin Garrix to Alesso happy to have new Knife Party music to play in their sets again.



Combining Knife Party's intense and uncompromising fusion style: The fully independent EP released on EARSTORM includes; big room house banger 'NO SAINT', dubstep monster 'LOST SOULS', EDM anthem 'DEATH & DESIRE' (Feat. Harrison), and even some gruesome techno in 'GHOST TRAIN'.

Despite being busy making music the guys have somehow found the time to launch KNIFECAST, a podcast with a sharp edge. How it hasn't been banned yet is a welcome surprise to us all! Given that Knife Party have made a point of rarely doing any interviews since their inception, this is finally a chance for fans to hear Rob and Gareth speak candidly about anything and everything. Special guests so far on the podcast have included: JAUZ, SUB FOCUS, KILL THE NOISE, MUZZY and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE'S TOM MORELLO!

After making a dream a reality by headlining the prestigious Main Stage at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, The Knife Party guys have gone from strength to strength, headlining electronic festivals all over the globe with their own brand of haunted house music, accompanied by only the toughest beats and bass.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

18th July - 1015 Folsom, San Francisco, USA

19th July - Time, Costa Messa, USA

20th July - Bass Academy, Seattle, USA

26th July - Air Festival, Czech Republic

10th August - Dreambeach Villaricos, Spain

16th August - FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria

17th August - Alfa Future Festival, Russia





