Këkht Aräkh Releases New Single 'Wanderer'

“Wanderer” is Këkht Aräkh’s first new music since the release of the highly praised album Pale Swordsman.

Of late, Këkht Aräkh has been a music project on the move. Originally from Ukraine, Dmitry called many places home, finally taking up residency in Berlin. Unsurprisingly, the themes touch on very real and personal experiences pertaining to the complexity of identity and belonging. His inner sensitivity, in the absence of and longing for a sense of home, is a physical one.

Sonically, Këkht Aräkh took inspiration from second wave black metal, as well as neo-folk, hip-hop, and nu-metal. “Wanderer” is an evolution of sound but his signature melancholic atmosphere and escapist nostalgia are fully present.

Mirroring the artist's life, the writing and recording process of "Wanderer" was a nomadic journey in itself. Recording took place in two different locations - Berlin, Germany and Espoo, Finland. Every borrowed guitar and impromptu studio session became a vital thread in the song's intricate tapestry.

Invaluable contributors also brought their unique elements to “Wanderer.” Wanja from Mrtva Vod lent his raw drumming, and Chase, the Galrög from Lore Liege, played a crucial role in shaping the song's brooding sound. Nick from IC3PEAK also provided a creative haven for the visceral vocal work.

The eerie tranquility of the Finnish woods provided the necessary space for Këkht Aräkh to breathe life into the song. Here, the finishing touches were added - the delicate keys and haunting vocals. The accompanying music video was also crafted in this setting, amidst dense forests and derelict churches.

The title, "Wanderer," is a nod to the well-known hook from Pale Swordsman - "Wandering in the night, Pale Swordsman." However, it's also a reflection of Këkht Aräkh's personal journey as an immigrant, perfectly encapsulating the essence of the song's inspiration.

Photo by: Duran Levinson