Kiss the Sky Performs Jimi Hendrix's Band of Gypsys

On February 24th 2022 at The Cutting Room, NYC's own KISS THE SKY pays tribute to one of the most historic concerts of ALL-TIME....

It was New Year's Eve 1969 / New Year's Day 1970...at the FILLMORE EAST NYC and THE BAND OF GYPSYS - Jimi Hendrix, Buddy Miles and Billy Cox took the stage for what would become a legendary and infamous performance.

When JIMI HENDRIX teamed with BUDDY MILES and BILLY COX to form the world's first rock-funk fusion trio... the course of modern music would never be the same.

Kiss The Sky is the #1 touring Jimi Hendrix recreation show and has received glowing press and audience accolades and was dubbed "World's Greatest" by AXS-TV. The part of Jimi Hendrix is played by NYC's own left handed guitar virtuoso and Hendrix historian Jimy Bleu, who has also toured with Hendrix bassist Billy Cox playing Hendrix's iconic music.

Rolling Stone Magazine says: "Yes believe the hype! This show lives up to it!"

The show features 2 historic sets come to life.. the BAND OF GYPSYS and BEST OF featuring material from the CRY OF LOVE tour, deep cuts and extended jams performed exclusively in NYC at The Cutting Room! This will be part of an ongoing HENDRIX 50TH Anniversary (form 2020) special set series of shows!

The Cutting Room Presents:

Thursday February 24th at 8:00PM (Doors 7:00PM)

KISS THE SKY PLAYS JIMI HENDRIX'S BAND OF GYPSYS

44 East 32nd Street

New York, NY 10016

