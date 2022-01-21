Kip Moore Releases 'Crazy One More Time (Revisited)'

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore is making good on a long-time back and forth with his loyal fanbase, announcing he will officially release fan-favorite track "Crazy One More Time (Revisited)" to country radio on Monday, January 24.

The original version was released as an album track on Moore's widely celebrated debut album UP ALL NIGHT, and has gone on to grow a life of its own over the past ten years. One of the most requested songs during Moore's signature live show, the original track has been streamed over 20 million times to date. Co-written by Moore with Chris Lindsey and Aimee Mayo, Moore hit the studio to put a 2022 update on the track.

"The initial idea for 'Crazy One More Time' came about after running into someone that I hadn't seen in years, and someone that I had a lot of history with," shared Moore. "That's kind of how I feel about this song right now, there is a history there, but now it has this new life sonically since we went back in the studio and recut it. This song has evolved over the years thanks to the fans. When we play it at shows the fans sing it as loud as my biggest songs, and if I don't play it it's the one that I get requested to play the most. I'm excited to go on this journey with this track at country radio."

Known as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Kip Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in the U.S, the U.K, Europe, Australia and Canada. Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail, with "a bit more Southern rock than traditional country... to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste" (Chicago Tribune).

Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best-selling No. Ones ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple "Best Of" lists. Moore recently garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, Wild World. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as "especially vital; occasionally, even rare," (Esquire) and spawned his most recent Top 15 radio single, "She's Mine."

Listen to the new single here: