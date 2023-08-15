Kings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste in New York City

Kings Theatre, the historic venue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is excited to announce its partnership with Cup Zero, a visionary initiative aimed at curbing single-use cup waste in New York City. This collaboration marks a significant step towards a greener future and sets an example for other venues to follow.

Cup Zero's mission, which is rooted in community engagement and collective responsibility, deeply resonated with the Kings Theatre team. With a reported 14 million tons of plastic ending up in our oceans every year, urgent action is required to address the environmental repercussions.

Recycling rates are unfortunately extremely low, but by switching to a reusable system, Kings Theatre hopes to save cups from going to the landfill or oceans. By adopting this model, Kings Theatre is committed to significantly reducing its single-use waste footprint.

Stacy Canote, Senior Manager of Food & Beverage at Kings Theatre, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We believe that small changes can lead to substantial positive impacts, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to creating a greener future."

As the first large-scale indoor venue in New York City to partner with Cup Zero, Kings Theatre is paving the way for sustainability in live events. Michael Cyr, a representative from Cup Zero, shared his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Kings Theatre to eliminate single-use plastic at their venue. Kings Theatre is a true trailblazer for sustainability in live events, showcasing what's possible in the industry."

By embracing a reusable cup program, Kings Theatre is taking a proactive stance in reducing plastic waste and encouraging guests to join the movement. This partnership aligns with the venue's dedication to community enrichment through entertainment and reinforces its commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Kings Theatre and Cup Zero collaboration will not only have a positive impact on the environment but also inspire other venues and individuals to take action. Together, they are leading the way towards a more sustainable future for the entertainment industry.

For more information about Kings Theatre and their partnership with Cup Zero, please visit www.kingstheatre.com or www.cupzero.com.

About Kings Theatre:

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York’s premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn’s vibrant cultural landscape.

The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure’s original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group.

About Cup Zero:

Cup Zero is a sustainability company focused on the reusable economy. At Cup Zero, our unwavering commitment to sustainability takes center stage. We are dedicated to revolutionizing the entertainment industry by significantly curtailing single-use waste at venues and live events. Through innovative reusable solutions, we aim to elevate both the attendee experience and our planet's well-being, while building a more responsible entertainment landscape.