King Princess Shares New Song 'Change the Locks'

King Princess unveils a new song today, "Change the Locks," alongside a lyric video. The new track is taken from her forthcoming sophomore album, Hold On Baby, out July 29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records-pre-order/pre-save it here-and follows previously shared album offerings "Too Bad" and "Cursed," which arrived alongside a double video directed by Quinn Wilson, "For My Friends" and "Little Bother" featuring Fousheé.

King Princess will play two shows in Chicago at the end of this month at House of Blues and Lollapalooza to celebrate the album's release before embarking on The Hold On Baby Tour, a North American run of headline dates with stops at several historic venues-see full routing below and visit here for more information.

Additionally, King Princess was the cover star of Rolling Stone's June digital issue, which praised her as an "indie-pop visionary" who "exudes a rock-star persona as purely savage as anyone in her generation."

King Princess produced Hold On Baby alongside Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett and Tobias Jesso Jr., with further contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen and Fousheé.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer whose debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 560 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.

Her debut album Cheap Queen was released in 2019 via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and others, and she has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Her sold-out tours have taken her across the world with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo and landed her on the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more.

Listen to the new single here: