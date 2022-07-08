Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

King Princess Shares New Song 'Change the Locks'

The new track is taken from her forthcoming sophomore album, Hold On Baby, out July 29.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  
King Princess Shares New Song 'Change the Locks'

King Princess unveils a new song today, "Change the Locks," alongside a lyric video. The new track is taken from her forthcoming sophomore album, Hold On Baby, out July 29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records-pre-order/pre-save it here-and follows previously shared album offerings "Too Bad" and "Cursed," which arrived alongside a double video directed by Quinn Wilson, "For My Friends" and "Little Bother" featuring Fousheé.

King Princess will play two shows in Chicago at the end of this month at House of Blues and Lollapalooza to celebrate the album's release before embarking on The Hold On Baby Tour, a North American run of headline dates with stops at several historic venues-see full routing below and visit here for more information.

Additionally, King Princess was the cover star of Rolling Stone's June digital issue, which praised her as an "indie-pop visionary" who "exudes a rock-star persona as purely savage as anyone in her generation."

King Princess produced Hold On Baby alongside Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett and Tobias Jesso Jr., with further contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen and Fousheé.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer whose debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 560 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.

Her debut album Cheap Queen was released in 2019 via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and others, and she has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Her sold-out tours have taken her across the world with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo and landed her on the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more.

Listen to the new single here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).