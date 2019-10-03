King Princess Releases New Song 'Hit The Back'

Rising pop star King Princess unveils new album track, "Hit the Back" today-listen below! King Princess' debut album Cheap Queen is due out October 25 on Zelig/Columbia Records.

Included in this year's The New York Times and New York Magazine fall previews, Cheap Queen was written and produced in Los Angeles by King Princess and Mike Malchicoff. The album features contributions from Tobias Jesso Jr., Father John Misty and The Dap-Kings.

"Hit the Back" follows previously released album tracks, "Aint Together," which Billboard describes as a record with, "dreamy, '70s-rock guitars and a gloriously infectious drumline..." and "Prophet," which Rolling Stone calls, "a soulful rock slow-burner." The albums title track, "Cheap Queen" and the interlude "Useless Phrases" were praised by NPR who said, "For King Princess, a 20-year-old who's currently blooming into a queer icon, 'Cheap Queen' has it all."

King Princess' headline tour kicks off this Saturday at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas following her ACL performance this Friday night. The North American tour includes stops at New York's Terminal 5, DC's 9:30 Club, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and many more. See below for the full list of dates. This year has seen King Princess grace festival stages this year at Coachella, Governors Ball, Glastonbury and most recently at Life Is Beautiful and Lollapalooza. Las Vegas Weekly called her Life Is Beautiful performance, "One of the night's most memorable."

Cheap Queen follows a breakout 2018 for King Princess. Her debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 250 million streams to date, while her debut EP, Make My Bed, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Since the release, King Princess has gone to collaborate with Fiona Apple for the reimagining of "I Know" earlier this year and share the critically acclaimed "Pussy Is God" which has streamed over 17 million times to date.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way.





