King Princes Shares New Single 'Little Brother'

King Princess unveils a new song "Little Bother" featuring Fousheé today-listen here. King Princess and Fousheé wrote the song alongside Zach Fogarty (A$AP Rocky, Girlpool, Claud), who is also a co-producer.

"I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM'ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream," King Princess says. "'Little Bother' kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you've lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that's a beautiful sentiment."

Additionally, King Princess will begin supporting Kacey Musgraves on her U.S. tour next week, with stops in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more-see full routing below.

The new song follows long-awaited fan favorite "House Burn Down" released last year, and "PAIN" and "Only Time Makes It Human" from 2020. In 2019, her debut album Cheap Queen was released via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim. She has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and graced the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more. Her sold out tours have taken her across North America and Europe with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and more.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. Her 2018 debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 550 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

January 19 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center *

January 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center *

January 21 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

January 23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

January 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

January 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden *

February 3 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena*

February 5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

February 9 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*

February 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

February 15 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

February 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

February 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena*

February 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*

February 25 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*

*On tour with Kacey Musgraves