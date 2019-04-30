Kindness Shares New Single LOST WITHOUT Featuring Seinabo Sey

Following the release in March of their first single in four years - "Cry Everything" ft Robyn - Kindness connects with friend and Swedish star Seinabo Sey for a brand new release: "Lost Without". Co-written by Kelela and Kindness, Kindness and Seinabo Sey came together in Stockholm to complete work on a song recorded across three continents. The track nods to the disco influences present on Kindness' first LP, World, You Need a Change of Mind, with horn inflections reminiscent of Roy Hargrove's work with D'Angelo, and live strings arranged by Rob Moose.

Listen to "Lost Without feat. Seinabo Sey" HERE.

Having spent Spring on the road as Robyn's arena quaking warm up DJ, Kindness will embark on a short run of dates with a new live band:

4 June 2019 - Baby's All Right - New York, NY

6 June 2019 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA

11 June 2019 - Le Badaboum - Paris, FR

13 June 2019 - Kantine am Berghain - Berlin, DE

14 June 2019 - Oslo - London, UK

Kindness has remained busy since Otherness, working across several projects: they co-produced five tracks on Solange's album A Seat at the Table, and contributed production, writing, and vocals to Blood Orange'sFreetown Sound and Negro Swan albums. A sought-after DJ, radio host, writer, collaborator, and lecturer on everything from musical craft and heritage to queerness and history, they've spent the last several years performing as a DJ at venues across the world, from Palais de Tokyo to the Guggenheim Museum, hosted their own radio show on Red Bull Radio in 2016 and 2017, lectured at the Boiler Room in New Delhi and moderated Robyn's Red Bull Music Academy lecture at MOMA in New York. They were recently featured in Solange's Calvin Klein advertisement, shot by Willy Vanderperre, alongside friends Dev Hynes, Kelela and Caroline Polachek.

Photo Credit: Michele Yong





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You