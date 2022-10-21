Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimbra Announces Upcoming Album 'A Reckoning'



She has debuted new single “Save Me” alongside a music video directed by Yvan Fabing. 

Oct. 21, 2022  

Two-time Grammy-award winning artist Kimbra announces her upcoming studio album A Reckoning. To coincide with the announcement, she has debuted new single "Save Me" alongside a music video directed by Yvan Fabing.

Set for release in 2023, A Reckoning is primed to be a reflective record capturing the macro reckonings that impact our world around environment, race, feminism health and patriarchy through the eyes of the archteypal Mother. But at the heart of her record is the war with the micro reckonings that Kimbra faces internally.

It's the most sonically autonomous and confessionally raw she has ever been, finding influence in everything from modern movie soundtracks to electronic and industrial worlds. The album was first imagined in 2018, during Kimbra's tour with co-producer Ryan Lott of the band Son Lux, who recently scored A24's Everything Everywhere All At Once.

On "Save Me," Kimbra shares a moment of deep yearning set on a bed of unsettling warped pianos. She explores how two internal realities can be present at once : chaos and contemplation, rage and still life-force. Inspired by a singular moment, she searches her insecurities with hopes that someone will save her from herself.

The track is brought to new light in the music video that shows the pop singer in Iceland, traversing dangerous, surreal terrains as she seeks to heal her relationship to self, to other women, and finally to our Mother Earth.

New Zealand-born pop star and two-time Grammy Award winning tour de force Kimbra is readying her fourth studio album, A Reckoning, produced in tandem with Son Lux's Ryan Lott.

This is just the latest chapter in a series of Kimbra's overall career success: the experimental pop performer's 2011 debut, Vows, bowed at No. 14 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified platinum in Australia and New Zealand. She received Best Female Artist two years in a row at the ARIA Music Awards and took home 5 New Zealand Tui Awards including Album of The Year in 2012.

That same year, she exploded into the public consciousness with "Somebody That I Used To Know," a duet with Gotye that earned her two Grammy Awards for "Record of the Year" and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," as well as reaching No. 1 on global charts (across 18 countries) and selling more than 13 million copies.

Her 2014 sophomore record, The Golden Echo, highlighted her eclectic style with a diverse set of collaborations from Thundercat, Omar-Rodriguez Lopez of The Mars Volta, Bilal, and John Legend. Likewise, her third LP, 2018's Primal Heart, saw her touring with the likes of Beck, Odesza and David Byrne. Kimbra has performed on TV shows such as Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Last Call with Carson Daly, Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Seth Meyers, as well as performing at festivals such as Coachella, Austin City Limits and more.

Moving forward, Kimbra hopes listeners will find catharsis and connection on A Reckoning, whether they are contending with change in their own lives or processing shifts in the world around them.




