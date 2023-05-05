Kimberly Perry Reflects on Life in New Single 'If I Die Young Pt. 2'

“If I Die Young Pt. 2” is the first single from her forthcoming BLOOM project – due for release June 9.

GRAMMY Award-winner Kimberly Perry meditates on her life experiences with the release of "If I Die Young Pt. 2" - out now via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records. A matured interpolation of one of country music's biggest hits, "If I Die Young Pt. 2" is the first single from her forthcoming BLOOM project - due for release June 9.

Pre-save BLOOM EP HERE.

"If I Die Young Pt. 2" infuses over a decade's worth of life lessons and experiences as Perry reflects on her personal and professional growth over a nostalgic chorus. Penned with Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon, the comfort and optimism of "Pt. 2" contrast the tragic romance of the original. In the reimagined version, Perry's lyrical callback evolution depicts a woman who has come to the realization that life is complex, and not as black and white as she thought it was when she was younger.

"'If I Die Young' has always been my North Star. When I had to come back to the core of who 'Kimberly' was, I'd always find myself turning to this record," Perry states. "So to kick off my solo artist career with Part 2, it's a full circle moment. It reflects all of my growth from the past decade, while still channeling that young girl. I'm just so grateful to put those pieces together on Part 2."

Similar to the original "If I Die Young" where she stated, "I'll shine down on my mother/She'll know I'm safe with you when she stands under my colors/Oh, and life ain't always what you think it ought to be, no/Ain't even gray, but she buries her baby," Perry revisits the same parental motif from a matured-and soon-to-be-mother-herself-lens ("I'll pour some holy water on a daughter of my own/I'll pass my name down 'fore it's on a headstone").

In other exciting news, Perry is set to make her solo artist debut tomorrow night at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry - tickets are available HERE. She will also light up The Chevy Vibes Stage at CMA Fest on Sunday, June 11.

With the release of "If I Die Young Pt. 2" and her debut project on the way, it's clear that Kimberly Perry's next chapter is in full BLOOM.

Photo credit: Claire Schaper



