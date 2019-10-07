Kimberly Nichole to Release First Single 'The Witch'

Singer, Kimberly Nichole is dropping the first single entitled "The Witch" from her new unreleased album "West Coast Seattle Girl" on Halloween, Thursday, October 31st, 2019. The new single is Kimberly's homage to her life as a night-life, wild child. The song is also a remake of her hometown garage band pioneers, The Sonics', major hit "The Witch" from the 1970s.

"West Coast Seattle Girl" releasing early next year, focuses on Nichole's journey through life after The Voice, while being set to the sonic sounds of pure Rock & Roll. The unreleased album depicts Kimberly's power vocals and stays true to her nickname "Rock Ballerina."

"The West Coast Seattle Girl" features producer, Daniel Edinberg (Jidenna, Anderson .Paak) and Brad Williams, (Currently on tour with The Alabama Shakes vocalist, Brittany Howard). The bulk of the album was produced by John Q Kegler and written by Kimberly Nichole, as well as indie pop artist Rahbi.

The press agrees, singer-songwriter, Kimberly Nichole, also known as "The Rock Ballerina" is a force to be reckoned with. Exploding on the national scene on Season 8 of The Voice, Kimberly Nichole garnered superlative praise from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson and Reba McEntire, with her show-stopping performances, stylish presence and vocal power. Fans clamored for her iconic rock covers that led her to the iTunes' Top 20 three weeks in a row and even landed on the Billboard 100 Charts!

Born and bred in Seattle, Washington, Kimberly Nichole launched her career in New York City. National and international performances soon followed, allowing her to share the stage with such artists as Slash (Guns N Roses), Living Colour, Alice Smith, Janelle Monae, Nona Hendryx (Labelle), Aloe Blacc, Bilal, Joe Walsh (The Eagles) and Jon Bon Jovi. Her mesmerizing performance style has captured the attention and support of Quincy Jones, songwriting duo Ashford & Simpson and fashion savant Andre Leon Talley. Talley was so taken with Nichole's talent and fashion-forwardness that he invited her into the offices of VOGUE and featured her in the magazine.

Nichole's original music has been featured on MTV, VH1, BET, LOGO, Lifetime and Showtime. After hearing her music, Tony award winning director George C. Wolfe personally selected her to be the featured rock performer in his film "You Are Not You," which stars Oscar-winner Hilary Swank.

Eventually crowned Mistress of Ceremonies at New York City's wildly popular private night club 'The Box'. There she used her powerful voice, savvy showmanship and blunt personality to entertain the likes of Steven Tyler, Jude Law, Baz Luhrmann, Jay Z, Beyonce, Usher, Adrian Grenier and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kimberly Nichole is a past recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's "Reach Out and Touch" Award, which is given to promising songwriters. She is also a frequent guest speaker/performer at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Music, where she speaks to the next generation of artists about popular music and how it's been shaped by black female rock and roll musicians and pioneers.

Now residing in London, Kimberly still performs throughout the US with her band, while hosting 'The Box' London. She also has been featured in the NETFLIX, Ezra Koeing (Vampire Weekend) created anime series Neo Yokio (starring Jaden Smith, Jude Law, Susan Sarandon and more). In 2018, she made her Broadway debut in ROCKTOPIA where the New York Times

praised her performance saying "...[she] has a distinctive tone, all burnished copper, and she manages to inject fresh life into the hoary "Dream On."

Kimberly is preparing to release her project "West Coast Seattle Girl", as she just finished playing Gypsy/Acid Queen for The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series.





