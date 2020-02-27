Kim Petras Reimagines Two Hit Songs With Vevo

Vevo announces the release of Kim Petras' live performances of "Icy" and "Reminds Me." Kim's critically-acclaimed, 12-track project Clarity dominated Spotify's "New Music Friday" and Apple Music's "Best of The Week" for ten consecutive weeks with a string of unstoppable singles like "Broken," "Sweet Spot," "Got My Number" and more.

Fast-rising international pop sensation Kim Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about new artists with the release of her critically acclaimed debut full-length Clarity which is quickly adding to her more than 280 million global streams. Dominating Spotify's "New Music Friday" and Apple Music's "Best of The Week" playlists for 10 consecutive weeks with its acclaimed singles, the project includes Kim's glacial hit "Icy". Kim's undeniable voice and imaginative artistry have skyrocketed her to worldwide recognition as one of music's most promising talents and saw her sell out her first ever headline tour during presale within minutes while earning major mainstream media acclaim from the likes of NY Times, NPR, Vanity Fair, People, Rolling Stone, MTV, Glamour, Elle, Variety, Harper's Bazaar, Allure, Billboard, Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Paper, V Magazine, Noisey, OUT, Pitchfork, i-D, Refinery29, and more. Kim recently dropped her Halloween-inspired project TURN OFF THE LIGHT, which made a splash as she revived and redefined Halloween music, and appears on "How It's Done" from the Ariana-Grande-produced Charlie's Angels soundtrack alongside Kash Doll, ALMA, and Stefflon Don.

First breaking out with her #1 Spotify Global Viral 50 bop "I Don't Want It At All," Kim launched into Top 40 radio with her pop hit "Heart to Break," opened for Troye Sivan's nationwide Bloom Tour in 2018, has collaborated with Charli XCX, Cheat Codes, MAX, SOPHIE, Lil Aaron, and more, and has appeared on multiple billboards in New York, London, and Los Angeles as a Spotify RISE artist.

"Icy" and "Reminds Me of You" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

