Kidi Band Announce Surreal, Experimental Folk Album

Ascending vocal harmonies make way for dense, layered drumming.

On Kidi Band's new single, and first off their forthcoming sophomore LP, ascending vocal harmonies make way for dense, layered drumming and buzzing acoustic guitar. The cacophony of sound is as euphoric as it is disorienting, pulling you into it's hypnotic, spiraling structure.

According to the band, "Mary (Merry)" tells a story of self-inquiry and assured impermanence. On their new album So Good, the LA based group t make ambitious indie folk and minimalist psychedelia, infusing it with complex rhythms inspired by West African drumming, layering their four-part harmonies over the top. The record is expected in Spring 2021.

The musicians behind LA-based Kidi Band combine unlikely material to find a voice that's explosive, organic, and electrified. The quartet's knack for fusing diverse sounds can be likened to Deerhoof, Dirty Projectors, and Tune-Yards, but there's no doubt that Kidi Band has taken those influences and moved in a direction totally their own.

The patchwork-complexity of a single Kidi Band beat, emanating from a trio of percussionists, incorporates the language of West African rhythms with equal parts reverence and ingenuity. Sounding against buzzy acoustic guitar riffs, drums propel us through intricate, wholehearted songs. Atop all of this is the band's consonant anchorage-four harmonizing voices that carry equal weight and power. Steven Kai van Betten, Linnea Sablosky, Cari Stevens, and Cooper Wolken lift their music up as only the closest of friends can, lending creative insight and sharing the spotlight from moment to moment. Although they are new to many, Kidi Band has played together for years and it shows.

There's a definite progression from Kidi Band's debut album Gimme Gimme to their sophomore album, So Good. After the rawness and vulnerability of Gimme Gimme, So Good has a refreshing edge and clarity. With each band member contributing songs, the lyrical content of the album dances across a wide spectrum-from for nostalgic memories of kids playing in trees, to contemplations on free will. Serene and beautiful at times and harsh and gritty at others, Kidi Band is consistently captivating.

View More Music Stories Related Articles