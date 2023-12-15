Kid Prexy Drops New Single 'I Think That You're Pretty'

Pop-punk sensation Kid Prexy emerges with a new electrifying single and video in “I Think That You're Pretty”.

The track, produced by Grammy Nominated Multi-Platinum rock icon Kevin Thrasher (Machine Gun Kelly, Blink 182, Jxdn, Travis Barker) captures the sweeping feeling of falling for a crush for the first time. “I Think That You're Pretty” is an anthemic early 2000's meets Gen Z ode to an irresistible first lust that features a kaleidoscopic blend of annihilating guitars, soul-baring vocals, rich power chord basslines, and relentless, ferocious drumming.

The music video, directed by Kid Lennon and animated by Rob Fidel (Green Day), draws inspiration from the early days of MTV and captures the heart-pounding excitement of a live concert in a rollercoaster of emotions, shapes and sensations. Kid Prexy adds, "I wrote this song to express the feeling you get when you see someone that you're instantly attracted to and can't stop thinking about them.

For the music video, I wanted it to have an old school pop punk vibe and be performance driven. I think it turned out really sick and having my drum teacher, Josh Henry, from my School of Rock days perform with me was a lot of fun!"

At the young age of 16, Kid Prexy has millions of streams on Spotify and a growing fanbase. Leading single from his upcoming project "In My Head" was added to SiriusXM's Hitsbound 1 channel and recent single “Shooting Star '' landed him his first radio interview with Idobi. Kid Prexy has opened for The Kid Laroi at Paycom Center Arena in Oklahoma City and has received high acclaim from Lyrical Lemonade, MTV, Grimy Goods, and Sweety High just to name a few.

Kid Prexy is a talented powerhouse who is making a name for himself in contemporary Pop, Hip-Hop, and Alternative music. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, the 16-year-old prodigy grew up and lives in Edmond, Oklahoma. Kid Prexy has been playing guitar, drums and singing in the School of Rock band since he was 8 years old and has performed many live concerts in different music genres such as alternative, pop, rock, punk, grunge and blues.

In the summer of 2021, the promising artist recorded his first EP, Broken Promises, at 13 years old exuding an emo Rap and smooth melancholic style, inspired by the likes of Juice Wrld, Post Malone, Kid Laroi, Lil Peep & xxtentacion. Then in early 2022, he wrote and recorded five Lo-Fi Chill Acoustic songs for his second EP Lights in the Forest, which was inspired by BoyWithUke and Powfu.

Now in 2023, Kid Prexy is writing songs for his third EP, inspired by Machine Gun Kelly, Jxdn & Blink182 to explore the Pop Punk and Alternative Rock genres that he loves, while showcasing his guitar playing and singing skills.

