Kid Kapichi Release New Single 'Get Down'

Receiving its exclusive ‘First Play' last night on Clara Amfo's show on BBC Radio 1, beat-punk sensations KID KAPICHI have released yet another anthem in the making with their new single, “Get Down”.

Taken from their highly anticipated new album 'There Goes The Neighbourhood', “Get Down” is a playful account of a sketchy night out from the infamous pre-drinks to the dark and torrid afters, and all the close calls in between.

The POV-style video was shot on a night out in the band's hometown of Hastings.

Speaking on the video, vocalist/guitarist Jack Wilson said,

“We took the Stanislavsky approach with this one and thought the best acting was method acting. Amazing how many friends show up when a free bar is on offer.”

KID KAPICHI's new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood', is set for release on March 15, 2024, on Spinefarm. It's their third album in as many years, a statement of intent from one of the UK's hardest-working bands - a band who preaches a message of urgency. It's a record that does what KID KAPICHI does best – make a real connection in the here and now, running the gamut of love, loss, and what it means to be alive in Britain today.

“I know it's a cliche, but this really is our best work ever. We put everything into this record, but actively decided not to stray too far from the path of ‘Here's What You Could Have Won', as we felt there was still more ground to be covered and honed in on that vibe,” says Jack. “Lyrically and musically, it's more concise, meaningful, and deliberate, which ties everything together really well; it feels like a collection of songs from the same family.”

Pre-Order 'There Goes the Neigbourhood' HERE.

KID KAPICHI will also hit the road in 2024 with a UK and European headline tour to celebrate the release of ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood'.

Catch their incredible live show at one of the following venues - tickets are selling fast!

TOUR DATES

3/28 - Brighton, Concorde 2 - SOLD OUT

3/29 - Brighton, Concorde 2

3/30 - Bristol, SWX

4/1 - Oxford, O2 Academy

4/2 - Norwich, The Waterfront

4/4 - Newcastle, Newcastle University

4/5 - Glasgow, The Garage

4/6 - Manchester, New Century Hall

4/8 - Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University

4/9 - Sheffield, Foundry

4/10 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

4/12 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

4/17 - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

4/18 - Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doomroosje

4/19 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg

4/20 - France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

4/22 - Germany, Cologne, Luxor

4/23 - Germany, Hamburg, Knust

4/24 - Germany, Berlin, Hole44

4/26 - Poland, Warsaw, Klub Hybrydy

4/27 - Czech Republic, Page, Futurum

5/3 - Atlanta GA, Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/6 - Dallas TX, House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

5/7 - Austin TX, Antone's Nightclub

5/10 - Daytona FL, Welcome To Rockville

5/12 - Chicago IL, Cobra Lounge

5/15 - Minneapolis MN, Fine Line

5/17 - Columbus OH, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

5/18 - Cleveland OH, House Of Blues (Cambridge Room)

5/19 - Ferndale MI, The Loving Touch

5/20 - Toronto ON, Velvet Underground

5/22 - New York NY, Mercury Lounge

5/23 - Boston Mass, Brighton Music Hall

5/26 - Washington DC, Union Stage

Photo: Gavin Watson / Monkey Paws