Kid Kapichi Release New Single 'Get Down'

KID KAPICHI's new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood', is set for release on March 15, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 3 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Kid Kapichi Release New Single 'Get Down'

Receiving its exclusive ‘First Play' last night on Clara Amfo's show on BBC Radio 1, beat-punk sensations KID KAPICHI have released yet another anthem in the making with their new single, “Get Down”. 

Taken from their highly anticipated new album 'There Goes The Neighbourhood', “Get Down” is a playful account of a sketchy night out from the infamous pre-drinks to the dark and torrid afters, and all the close calls in between.

The POV-style video was shot on a night out in the band's hometown of Hastings.

Speaking on the video, vocalist/guitarist Jack Wilson said,
“We took the Stanislavsky approach with this one and thought the best acting was method acting. Amazing how many friends show up when a free bar is on offer.”

KID KAPICHI's new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood', is set for release on March 15, 2024, on Spinefarm. It's their third album in as many years, a statement of intent from one of the UK's hardest-working bands - a band who preaches a message of urgency. It's a record that does what KID KAPICHI does best – make a real connection in the here and now, running the gamut of love, loss, and what it means to be alive in Britain today.

“I know it's a cliche, but this really is our best work ever. We put everything into this record, but actively decided not to stray too far from the path of ‘Here's What You Could Have Won', as we felt there was still more ground to be covered and honed in on that vibe,” says Jack. “Lyrically and musically, it's more concise, meaningful, and deliberate, which ties everything together really well; it feels like a collection of songs from the same family.”

Pre-Order 'There Goes the Neigbourhood' HERE.

KID KAPICHI will also hit the road in 2024 with a UK and European headline tour to celebrate the release of ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood'.

Catch their incredible live show at one of the following venues - tickets are selling fast!

TOUR DATES

3/28 - Brighton, Concorde 2 - SOLD OUT

3/29 - Brighton, Concorde 2

3/30 - Bristol, SWX

4/1 - Oxford, O2 Academy

4/2 - Norwich, The Waterfront

4/4 - Newcastle, Newcastle University

4/5 - Glasgow, The Garage

4/6 - Manchester, New Century Hall

4/8 - Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University

4/9 - Sheffield, Foundry

4/10 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

4/12 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

4/17 - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

4/18 - Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doomroosje

4/19 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg

4/20 - France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

4/22 - Germany, Cologne, Luxor

4/23 - Germany, Hamburg, Knust

4/24 - Germany, Berlin, Hole44

4/26 - Poland, Warsaw, Klub Hybrydy

4/27 - Czech Republic, Page, Futurum

5/3 - Atlanta GA, Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/6 - Dallas TX, House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

5/7 - Austin TX, Antone's Nightclub

5/10 - Daytona FL, Welcome To Rockville

5/12 - Chicago IL, Cobra Lounge

5/15 - Minneapolis MN, Fine Line

5/17 - Columbus OH, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

5/18 - Cleveland OH, House Of Blues (Cambridge Room)

5/19 - Ferndale MI, The Loving Touch

5/20 - Toronto ON, Velvet Underground

5/22 - New York NY, Mercury Lounge

5/23 - Boston Mass, Brighton Music Hall

5/26 - Washington DC, Union Stage

Photo: Gavin Watson / Monkey Paws



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Eddy Lee Ryder Announces Debut LP With Title Track Photo
Eddy Lee Ryder Announces Debut LP With Title Track

The song has accompaniment from longtime Father John Misty drummer/musical director Dan Bailey, multi-instrumentalist Daniel Chae (Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves), and keyboardists Todd Caldwell (Crosby, Stills & Nash, James Taylor) and Dave Shephard, along with harmonies and other help from NYC friends like pianist Abby Payne and Rebecca Haviland.

2
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 7 Up Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single '7 Up'

Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “7 Up” follows on from Phoebe's painful yet playful recent single “Something You Were Trying” released in late 2022, with both adding to the anticipation of what's to come from Phoebe's next project, due later this year. 

3
SCRIMSHAW PORN Unveils New Release Edgar Allen Photo
SCRIMSHAW PORN Unveils New Release 'Edgar Allen'

'Edgar Allan,' the hauntingly poetic latest release from Scrimshaw Porn, offers a glimpse into the eerie and melancholic world inspired by the master of macabre tales, Edgar Allan Poe. Crafted around Halloween, this track delves into the creative process that brought forth a narrative paying tribute to Poe's tortured brilliance.

4
Vide: Roc Nation Artist DIXSON Releases Music Video For Latest Single Photo
Vide: Roc Nation Artist DIXSON Releases Music Video For Latest Single

This work would earn new fans globally as the RENAISSANCE movement toured the world. It would earn him two Grammy-nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The subsequent release of his own EP 004DAISY led to enraptured fans, a stellar performance at the famed Made In America festival followed by a performance at Essence Festival. Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'
Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'
Beans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour DatesBeans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour Dates
Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS